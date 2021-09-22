On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Swiatek, Kvitova advance to quarterfinals of Ostrava Open

The Associated Press
September 22, 2021 3:16 pm
< a min read
      

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Top-seeded Iga Swiatek of Poland advanced to the quarterfinals of the Ostrava Open on Wednesday with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over unseeded Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan.

The 2020 French Open champion converted three of her seven breakpoints and dropped her serve once to set up a quarterfinal match against either seventh-seeded Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan or fellow Pole Magda Linette at the hardcourt indoor tournament.

Second-seeded Petra Kvitova beat Anastasia Potapova of Russia 6-1, 6-7 (4), 6-3 to make the quarterfinals. The two-time Wimbledon champion next faces either Jil Teichmann of Switzerland or American Alison Riske, who beat Fiona Ferro of France 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 in their first round game on Wednesday.

In another first-round game, Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia eliminated Anna Blinkova of Russia, 6-4, 6-0 to meet fourth-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece.

        Insight by Ciena and Lumen: Executives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Postal Service, Lumen and Ciena will discuss how to deliver services through cloud-based applications to citizens to take advantage of artificial intelligence, machine learning and advanced analytics, and emerging technologies like 5G in this free webinar.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|20 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
9|20 2021 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Alaska fall colors coming in hot at Arctic National Wildlife Refuge