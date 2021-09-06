On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tampa Bay 11, Boston 10

The Associated Press
September 6, 2021 6:23 pm
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 50 11 19 7 Totals 42 10 14 10
Arozarena rf-lf 6 2 2 1 Motter 2b 5 2 2 1
Franco ss 6 3 4 0 Iglesias ss 1 0 1 1
Cruz dh 6 3 3 3 Schwarber dh 4 2 1 0
Díaz 3b-1b 5 0 3 0 Renfroe rf 5 1 3 2
Lowe ph-1b 1 0 1 1 Martinez lf 5 1 1 1
Luplow 1b 3 0 2 1 Devers 3b 4 1 2 1
Wendle 3b 1 0 0 0 Dalbec 1b 3 0 1 2
Margot cf-rf 6 0 1 0 Shaw ph 1 0 1 0
Meadows lf 5 1 1 1 Cordero pr-1b 0 0 0 0
Kiermaier cf 1 0 0 0 Plawecki ph 1 0 0 0
Mejía c 3 0 0 0 Verdugo cf 3 0 0 1
Zunino ph-c 2 1 1 0 Vázquez c 5 1 1 0
Walls 2b 5 1 1 0 Araúz ss-2b 5 2 1 1
Tampa Bay 100 401 111 2 11
Boston 160 001 100 1 10

E_Wendle (11), Verdugo (2), Motter 2 (2), Renfroe (9). DP_Tampa Bay 2, Boston 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 12, Boston 12. 2B_Motter (1), Renfroe (28), Dalbec (18), Shaw (3). 3B_Franco (4), Motter (1). HR_Cruz (28), Meadows (24), Araúz (3). SF_Verdugo (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Yarbrough 2 8 7 7 2 1
Armstrong 2 1 0 0 0 2
Conley 1 0 0 0 0 2
Chargois 1 2 1 1 2 0
Feyereisen 1 1 1 1 0 1
Robertson 1 0 0 0 1 3
McHugh W,6-1 2 2 1 0 2 1
Boston
Sale 3 2-3 10 5 1 1 6
Richards 2 1-3 3 1 1 0 3
Taylor H,15 2-3 1 1 0 0 0
Ottavino H,20 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Davis H,1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Whitlock L,7-3 BS,2-5 1 1-3 3 3 2 0 2
Gonsalves 2-3 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_Yarbrough (Schwarber).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Jeff Nelson.

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn how the FBI uses reskilling and upskilling to transform their workforce in this free webinar.

T_4:54. A_26,512 (37,755).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|6 3rd Global Experts Meeting on Frontiers...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Crew from California National Guard fight the Chaparral Fire