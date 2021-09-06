Tampa Bay 11, Boston 10

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|50
|11
|19
|7
|
|Totals
|42
|10
|14
|10
|
|Arozarena rf-lf
|6
|2
|2
|1
|
|Motter 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Franco ss
|6
|3
|4
|0
|
|Iglesias ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Cruz dh
|6
|3
|3
|3
|
|Schwarber dh
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Díaz 3b-1b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|
|Lowe ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Martinez lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Luplow 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Wendle 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Margot cf-rf
|6
|0
|1
|0
|
|Shaw ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Meadows lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Cordero pr-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Plawecki ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mejía c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Verdugo cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Zunino ph-c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Vázquez c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Walls 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Araúz ss-2b
|5
|2
|1
|1
|
|Tampa Bay
|100
|401
|111
|2
|—
|11
|Boston
|160
|001
|100
|1
|—
|10
E_Wendle (11), Verdugo (2), Motter 2 (2), Renfroe (9). DP_Tampa Bay 2, Boston 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 12, Boston 12. 2B_Motter (1), Renfroe (28), Dalbec (18), Shaw (3). 3B_Franco (4), Motter (1). HR_Cruz (28), Meadows (24), Araúz (3). SF_Verdugo (4).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Yarbrough
|2
|
|8
|7
|7
|2
|1
|Armstrong
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Conley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chargois
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Feyereisen
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Robertson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|McHugh W,6-1
|2
|
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sale
|3
|2-3
|10
|5
|1
|1
|6
|Richards
|2
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Taylor H,15
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ottavino H,20
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Davis H,1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Whitlock L,7-3 BS,2-5
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|2
|Gonsalves
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_Yarbrough (Schwarber).
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_4:54. A_26,512 (37,755).
