On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tampa Bay 11, Boston 10

The Associated Press
September 6, 2021 6:23 pm
1 min read
      
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 50 11 19 7 2 12
Arozarena rf-lf 6 2 2 1 0 3 .275
Franco ss 6 3 4 0 0 0 .290
Cruz dh 6 3 3 3 0 2 .269
Díaz 3b-1b 5 0 3 0 0 1 .259
c-Lowe ph-1b 1 0 1 1 0 0 .235
Luplow 1b 3 0 2 1 1 1 .182
Wendle 3b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .276
Margot cf-rf 6 0 1 0 0 1 .256
Meadows lf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .236
Kiermaier cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .246
Mejía c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .262
a-Zunino ph-c 2 1 1 0 0 1 .203
Walls 2b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .203
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 42 10 14 10 7 10
Motter 2b 5 2 2 1 0 2 .333
Iglesias ss 1 0 1 1 0 0 .000
Schwarber dh 4 2 1 0 1 3 .316
Renfroe rf 5 1 3 2 1 0 .265
Martinez lf 5 1 1 1 1 1 .285
Devers 3b 4 1 2 1 2 2 .276
Dalbec 1b 3 0 1 2 1 0 .240
b-Shaw ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .273
1-Cordero pr-1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .189
d-Plawecki ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .299
Verdugo cf 3 0 0 1 1 1 .284
Vázquez c 5 1 1 0 0 1 .257
Araúz ss-2b 5 2 1 1 0 0 .169
Tampa Bay 100 401 111 2_11 19 1
Boston 160 001 100 1_10 14 4

a-singled for Mejía in the 7th. b-doubled for Dalbec in the 9th. c-singled for Díaz in the 10th. d-grounded out for Cordero in the 10th.

1-ran for Shaw in the 9th.

E_Wendle (11), Verdugo (2), Motter 2 (2), Renfroe (9). LOB_Tampa Bay 12, Boston 12. 2B_Motter (1), Renfroe (28), Dalbec (18), Shaw (3). 3B_Franco (4), Motter (1). HR_Cruz (28), off Ottavino; Meadows (24), off Whitlock; Araúz (3), off Feyereisen. RBIs_Cruz 3 (77), Luplow (23), Arozarena (62), Meadows (97), Lowe (82), Martinez (89), Motter (1), Renfroe 2 (83), Devers (101), Dalbec 2 (65), Verdugo (51), Araúz (7), Iglesias (0). SF_Verdugo.

        Insight by Raytheon Intelligence and Space: HHS and the Education Department will explore the concept of collaborative defense in this free webinar.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 6 (Meadows 2, Margot 3, Kiermaier); Boston 6 (Verdugo 2, Vázquez, Dalbec, Araúz, Plawecki 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 7 for 17; Boston 6 for 15.

Runners moved up_Walls, Martinez. GIDP_Araúz, Martinez.

DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Walls, Franco, Díaz; Wendle, Franco, Díaz).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Yarbrough 2 8 7 7 2 1 64 4.90
Armstrong 2 1 0 0 0 2 38 6.09
Conley 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 2.03
Chargois 1 2 1 1 2 0 21 2.40
Feyereisen 1 1 1 1 0 1 20 2.33
Robertson 1 0 0 0 1 3 21 2.25
McHugh, W, 6-1 2 2 1 0 2 1 37 1.46
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sale 3 2-3 10 5 1 1 6 86 2.52
Richards 2 1-3 3 1 1 0 3 30 4.71
Taylor, H, 15 2-3 1 1 0 0 0 7 3.32
Ottavino, H, 20 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 14 3.90
Davis, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 10 4.61
Whitlock, L, 7-3, BS, 2-5 1 1-3 3 3 2 0 2 26 1.86
Gonsalves 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 13 4.15

Inherited runners-scored_Richards 2-0, Ottavino 1-1, Gonsalves 1-0. IBB_off Yarbrough (Martinez), off Chargois (Devers), off McHugh (Verdugo). HBP_Yarbrough (Schwarber).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_4:54. A_26,512 (37,755).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|6 3rd Global Experts Meeting on Frontiers...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Crew from California National Guard fight the Chaparral Fire