Tampa Bay 11, Boston 10

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|50
|11
|19
|7
|2
|12
|
|Arozarena rf-lf
|6
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|.275
|Franco ss
|6
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Cruz dh
|6
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|.269
|Díaz 3b-1b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|c-Lowe ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|Luplow 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.182
|Wendle 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Margot cf-rf
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Meadows lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.236
|Kiermaier cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Mejía c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|a-Zunino ph-c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Walls 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.203
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|42
|10
|14
|10
|7
|10
|
|Motter 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.333
|Iglesias ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|Schwarber dh
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.316
|Renfroe rf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.265
|Martinez lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.285
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|.276
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.240
|b-Shaw ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|1-Cordero pr-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|d-Plawecki ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Verdugo cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.284
|Vázquez c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Araúz ss-2b
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.169
|Tampa Bay
|100
|401
|111
|2_11
|19
|1
|Boston
|160
|001
|100
|1_10
|14
|4
a-singled for Mejía in the 7th. b-doubled for Dalbec in the 9th. c-singled for Díaz in the 10th. d-grounded out for Cordero in the 10th.
1-ran for Shaw in the 9th.
E_Wendle (11), Verdugo (2), Motter 2 (2), Renfroe (9). LOB_Tampa Bay 12, Boston 12. 2B_Motter (1), Renfroe (28), Dalbec (18), Shaw (3). 3B_Franco (4), Motter (1). HR_Cruz (28), off Ottavino; Meadows (24), off Whitlock; Araúz (3), off Feyereisen. RBIs_Cruz 3 (77), Luplow (23), Arozarena (62), Meadows (97), Lowe (82), Martinez (89), Motter (1), Renfroe 2 (83), Devers (101), Dalbec 2 (65), Verdugo (51), Araúz (7), Iglesias (0). SF_Verdugo.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 6 (Meadows 2, Margot 3, Kiermaier); Boston 6 (Verdugo 2, Vázquez, Dalbec, Araúz, Plawecki 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 7 for 17; Boston 6 for 15.
Runners moved up_Walls, Martinez. GIDP_Araúz, Martinez.
DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Walls, Franco, Díaz; Wendle, Franco, Díaz).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Yarbrough
|2
|
|8
|7
|7
|2
|1
|64
|4.90
|Armstrong
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|6.09
|Conley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|2.03
|Chargois
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|21
|2.40
|Feyereisen
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|2.33
|Robertson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|21
|2.25
|McHugh, W, 6-1
|2
|
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|37
|1.46
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sale
|3
|2-3
|10
|5
|1
|1
|6
|86
|2.52
|Richards
|2
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|30
|4.71
|Taylor, H, 15
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.32
|Ottavino, H, 20
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|3.90
|Davis, H, 1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.61
|Whitlock, L, 7-3, BS, 2-5
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|2
|26
|1.86
|Gonsalves
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|4.15
Inherited runners-scored_Richards 2-0, Ottavino 1-1, Gonsalves 1-0. IBB_off Yarbrough (Martinez), off Chargois (Devers), off McHugh (Verdugo). HBP_Yarbrough (Schwarber).
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_4:54. A_26,512 (37,755).
