Tampa Bay 11, Boston 10

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 50 11 19 7 2 12 Arozarena rf-lf 6 2 2 1 0 3 .275 Franco ss 6 3 4 0 0 0 .290 Cruz dh 6 3 3 3 0 2 .269 Díaz 3b-1b 5 0 3 0 0 1 .259 c-Lowe ph-1b 1 0 1 1 0 0 .235 Luplow 1b 3 0 2 1 1 1 .182 Wendle 3b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .276 Margot cf-rf 6 0 1 0 0 1 .256 Meadows lf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .236 Kiermaier cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .246 Mejía c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .262 a-Zunino ph-c 2 1 1 0 0 1 .203 Walls 2b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .203

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 42 10 14 10 7 10 Motter 2b 5 2 2 1 0 2 .333 Iglesias ss 1 0 1 1 0 0 .000 Schwarber dh 4 2 1 0 1 3 .316 Renfroe rf 5 1 3 2 1 0 .265 Martinez lf 5 1 1 1 1 1 .285 Devers 3b 4 1 2 1 2 2 .276 Dalbec 1b 3 0 1 2 1 0 .240 b-Shaw ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .273 1-Cordero pr-1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .189 d-Plawecki ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .299 Verdugo cf 3 0 0 1 1 1 .284 Vázquez c 5 1 1 0 0 1 .257 Araúz ss-2b 5 2 1 1 0 0 .169

Tampa Bay 100 401 111 2_11 19 1 Boston 160 001 100 1_10 14 4

a-singled for Mejía in the 7th. b-doubled for Dalbec in the 9th. c-singled for Díaz in the 10th. d-grounded out for Cordero in the 10th.

1-ran for Shaw in the 9th.

E_Wendle (11), Verdugo (2), Motter 2 (2), Renfroe (9). LOB_Tampa Bay 12, Boston 12. 2B_Motter (1), Renfroe (28), Dalbec (18), Shaw (3). 3B_Franco (4), Motter (1). HR_Cruz (28), off Ottavino; Meadows (24), off Whitlock; Araúz (3), off Feyereisen. RBIs_Cruz 3 (77), Luplow (23), Arozarena (62), Meadows (97), Lowe (82), Martinez (89), Motter (1), Renfroe 2 (83), Devers (101), Dalbec 2 (65), Verdugo (51), Araúz (7), Iglesias (0). SF_Verdugo.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 6 (Meadows 2, Margot 3, Kiermaier); Boston 6 (Verdugo 2, Vázquez, Dalbec, Araúz, Plawecki 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 7 for 17; Boston 6 for 15.

Runners moved up_Walls, Martinez. GIDP_Araúz, Martinez.

DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Walls, Franco, Díaz; Wendle, Franco, Díaz).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Yarbrough 2 8 7 7 2 1 64 4.90 Armstrong 2 1 0 0 0 2 38 6.09 Conley 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 2.03 Chargois 1 2 1 1 2 0 21 2.40 Feyereisen 1 1 1 1 0 1 20 2.33 Robertson 1 0 0 0 1 3 21 2.25 McHugh, W, 6-1 2 2 1 0 2 1 37 1.46

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sale 3 2-3 10 5 1 1 6 86 2.52 Richards 2 1-3 3 1 1 0 3 30 4.71 Taylor, H, 15 2-3 1 1 0 0 0 7 3.32 Ottavino, H, 20 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 14 3.90 Davis, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 10 4.61 Whitlock, L, 7-3, BS, 2-5 1 1-3 3 3 2 0 2 26 1.86 Gonsalves 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 13 4.15

Inherited runners-scored_Richards 2-0, Ottavino 1-1, Gonsalves 1-0. IBB_off Yarbrough (Martinez), off Chargois (Devers), off McHugh (Verdugo). HBP_Yarbrough (Schwarber).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_4:54. A_26,512 (37,755).

