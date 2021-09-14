Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 0

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 6 2 0 5 Lowe 2b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .238 Meadows lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .232 Kiermaier cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .247 Cruz dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .276 Choi 1b 3 1 2 1 0 1 .242 a-Luplow ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Walls ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .204 Arozarena rf-lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .274 Phillips lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .212 Wendle ss-3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .274 Díaz 3b-1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .253 Margot cf-rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .252 Zunino c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .202

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 0 3 0 1 6 Springer dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .258 Semien 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .270 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .315 Bichette ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .291 Hernández rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .307 Dickerson cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .253 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .285 Valera 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .264 McGuire c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .263

Tampa Bay 010 000 010_2 6 0 Toronto 000 000 000_0 3 0

a-struck out for Choi in the 8th.

LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 3. 2B_Choi (12), Springer (15). HR_Choi (10), off Berríos; Lowe (34), off Mayza. RBIs_Choi (42), Lowe (85). SB_Arozarena (14).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Margot, Díaz); Toronto 1 (Hernández). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 5; Toronto 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Díaz, Wendle. GIDP_Guerrero Jr..

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Wendle, Lowe, Choi).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rasmussen, W, 3-0 5 2 0 0 1 3 52 2.57 Fairbanks, H, 14 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 4.10 Chargois, H, 13 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 2.44 Robertson, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 4.50 Kittredge, S, 7-8 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 1.57

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Berríos, L, 11-8 7 4 1 1 0 4 87 3.43 Mayza 1 2 1 1 0 1 21 3.38 Cimber 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 1.53

HBP_Berríos (Cruz).

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_2:20. A_13,103 (53,506).

