Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 0

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|0
|5
|
|Lowe 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.238
|Meadows lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Kiermaier cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Choi 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|a-Luplow ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Walls ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Arozarena rf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Phillips lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Wendle ss-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Díaz 3b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Margot cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|1
|6
|
|Springer dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Semien 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.315
|Bichette ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.291
|Hernández rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.307
|Dickerson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Valera 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|McGuire c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Tampa Bay
|010
|000
|010_2
|6
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000_0
|3
|0
a-struck out for Choi in the 8th.
LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 3. 2B_Choi (12), Springer (15). HR_Choi (10), off Berríos; Lowe (34), off Mayza. RBIs_Choi (42), Lowe (85). SB_Arozarena (14).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Margot, Díaz); Toronto 1 (Hernández). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 5; Toronto 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Díaz, Wendle. GIDP_Guerrero Jr..
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Wendle, Lowe, Choi).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rasmussen, W, 3-0
|5
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|52
|2.57
|Fairbanks, H, 14
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.10
|Chargois, H, 13
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.44
|Robertson, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|4.50
|Kittredge, S, 7-8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|1.57
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berríos, L, 11-8
|7
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|4
|87
|3.43
|Mayza
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|21
|3.38
|Cimber
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1.53
HBP_Berríos (Cruz).
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_2:20. A_13,103 (53,506).
