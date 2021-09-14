Trending:
Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 0

The Associated Press
September 14, 2021 9:52 pm
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 2 6 2 Totals 29 0 3 0
Lowe 2b 4 1 1 1 Springer dh 4 0 1 0
Meadows lf 4 0 1 0 Semien 2b 3 0 1 0
Kiermaier cf 0 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 0 0
Cruz dh 3 0 1 0 Bichette ss 3 0 0 0
Choi 1b 3 1 2 1 Hernández rf 3 0 0 0
Luplow ph 1 0 0 0 Dickerson cf 3 0 0 0
Walls ss 0 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 0 0
Arozarena rf-lf 4 0 1 0 Valera 3b 3 0 0 0
Phillips lf 0 0 0 0 McGuire c 3 0 1 0
Wendle ss-3b 4 0 0 0
Díaz 3b-1b 4 0 0 0
Margot cf-rf 3 0 0 0
Zunino c 3 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 010 000 010 2
Toronto 000 000 000 0

DP_Tampa Bay 1, Toronto 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 3. 2B_Choi (12), Springer (15). HR_Choi (10), Lowe (34). SB_Arozarena (14).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Rasmussen W,3-0 5 2 0 0 1 3
Fairbanks H,14 1 1 0 0 0 0
Chargois H,13 1 0 0 0 0 1
Robertson H,2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kittredge S,7-8 1 0 0 0 0 0
Toronto
Berríos L,11-8 7 4 1 1 0 4
Mayza 1 2 1 1 0 1
Cimber 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Berríos (Cruz).

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_2:20. A_13,103 (53,506).

