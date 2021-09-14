Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 0

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|
|Lowe 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Springer dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Meadows lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Semien 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Choi 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Hernández rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Luplow ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dickerson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walls ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arozarena rf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Valera 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Phillips lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McGuire c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wendle ss-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Díaz 3b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Margot cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|010
|000
|010
|—
|2
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
DP_Tampa Bay 1, Toronto 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 3. 2B_Choi (12), Springer (15). HR_Choi (10), Lowe (34). SB_Arozarena (14).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rasmussen W,3-0
|5
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Fairbanks H,14
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chargois H,13
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Robertson H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kittredge S,7-8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Berríos L,11-8
|7
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Mayza
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Cimber
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Berríos (Cruz).
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_2:20. A_13,103 (53,506).
