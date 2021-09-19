Tampa Bay 48, Atlanta 25

|Atlanta
First Quarter
TB_Gronkowski 20 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 12:22.
Second Quarter
TB_Gronkowski 1 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 14:07.
Atl_Patterson 10 run (Koo kick), 11:48.
TB_Evans 3 pass from Brady (Succop kick), :43.
Atl_FG Koo 36, :00.
Third Quarter
TB_Evans 1 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 12:43.
Atl_Ridley 3 pass from Ryan (Koo kick), 6:35.
Atl_Patterson 7 pass from Ryan (Ryan run), 1:45.
Fourth Quarter
TB_Godwin 12 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 9:18.
TB_Edwards 31 interception return (kick failed), 7:53.
TB_Edwards 15 interception return (Succop kick), 4:01.
|Atl
|TB
|First downs
|19
|21
|Total Net Yards
|348
|341
|Rushes-yards
|20-55
|21-82
|Passing
|293
|259
|Punt Returns
|2-11
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|5-86
|3-59
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|3-49
|Comp-Att-Int
|35-48-3
|24-36-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-7
|3-17
|Punts
|4-39.25
|4-47.25
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|6-49
|9-83
|Time of Possession
|33:31
|26:29
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Atlanta, Davis 9-38, Patterson 7-11, Ryan 2-3, K.Smith 2-3. Tampa Bay, Fournette 11-52, Jones 6-27, Brady 1-6, Gabbert 3-(minus 3).
PASSING_Atlanta, Ryan 35-46-3-300, Rosen 0-2-0-0. Tampa Bay, Brady 24-36-0-276.
RECEIVING_Atlanta, Ridley 7-63, Davis 7-25, Pitts 5-73, Patterson 5-58, Gage 5-28, Zaccheaus 2-22, L.Smith 1-9, Blake 1-8, Sharpe 1-8, Hurst 1-6. Tampa Bay, Evans 5-75, Godwin 4-62, Gronkowski 4-39, Fournette 4-24, Bernard 2-16, Howard 1-21, Brown 1-17, Jones 1-9, Brate 1-8, Johnson 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
