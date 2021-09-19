On Air: This Just In!
Tampa Bay 48, Atlanta 25

September 19, 2021 7:21 pm
Atlanta 0 10 15 0 25
Tampa Bay 7 14 7 20 48

First Quarter

TB_Gronkowski 20 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 12:22.

Second Quarter

TB_Gronkowski 1 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 14:07.

Atl_Patterson 10 run (Koo kick), 11:48.

TB_Evans 3 pass from Brady (Succop kick), :43.

Atl_FG Koo 36, :00.

Third Quarter

TB_Evans 1 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 12:43.

Atl_Ridley 3 pass from Ryan (Koo kick), 6:35.

Atl_Patterson 7 pass from Ryan (Ryan run), 1:45.

Fourth Quarter

TB_Godwin 12 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 9:18.

TB_Edwards 31 interception return (kick failed), 7:53.

TB_Edwards 15 interception return (Succop kick), 4:01.

___

Atl TB
First downs 19 21
Total Net Yards 348 341
Rushes-yards 20-55 21-82
Passing 293 259
Punt Returns 2-11 0-0
Kickoff Returns 5-86 3-59
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 3-49
Comp-Att-Int 35-48-3 24-36-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-7 3-17
Punts 4-39.25 4-47.25
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-1
Penalties-Yards 6-49 9-83
Time of Possession 33:31 26:29

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Atlanta, Davis 9-38, Patterson 7-11, Ryan 2-3, K.Smith 2-3. Tampa Bay, Fournette 11-52, Jones 6-27, Brady 1-6, Gabbert 3-(minus 3).

PASSING_Atlanta, Ryan 35-46-3-300, Rosen 0-2-0-0. Tampa Bay, Brady 24-36-0-276.

RECEIVING_Atlanta, Ridley 7-63, Davis 7-25, Pitts 5-73, Patterson 5-58, Gage 5-28, Zaccheaus 2-22, L.Smith 1-9, Blake 1-8, Sharpe 1-8, Hurst 1-6. Tampa Bay, Evans 5-75, Godwin 4-62, Gronkowski 4-39, Fournette 4-24, Bernard 2-16, Howard 1-21, Brown 1-17, Jones 1-9, Brate 1-8, Johnson 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

