Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 4 5 4 2 11 Springer dh 4 1 1 0 0 2 .246 Semien 2b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .270 Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .320 Bichette ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .292 Hernández rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .303 Kirk c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .257 1-Jansen pr-c 1 0 1 0 0 0 .214 2-Dyson pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .215 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .283 Grichuk cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .246 b-Dickerson ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .265 c-Valera ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .266 Lamb 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .200

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 6 11 5 3 8 Díaz 3b-1b 4 2 3 3 0 0 .257 Cruz dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .271 Arozarena lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .269 Phillips lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .208 Margot rf 2 0 1 1 2 1 .261 Luplow 1b 1 0 0 0 1 1 .200 a-Lowe ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Wendle 2b-3b 3 2 1 1 0 0 .271 Mejía c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .243 Walls ss 4 1 1 0 0 3 .209 Kiermaier cf 4 1 3 0 0 0 .253

Toronto 010 010 002_4 5 1 Tampa Bay 000 031 11x_6 11 1

a-grounded out for Luplow in the 5th. b-struck out for Grichuk in the 8th. c-struck out for Dickerson in the 9th.

1-ran for Kirk in the 8th. 2-ran for Jansen in the 9th.

E_Lamb (2), Walls (5). LOB_Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Springer (16), Díaz (20), Arozarena (28). HR_Hernández (29), off Baz; Gurriel Jr. (20), off Baz; Semien (41), off Robertson; Díaz (12), off Ray; Wendle (11), off Borucki. RBIs_Hernández (107), Gurriel Jr. (82), Semien 2 (97), Díaz 3 (58), Margot (57), Wendle (52). SB_Kiermaier (9), Arozarena (15). CS_Margot (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Valera 2); Tampa Bay 4 (Margot, Díaz, Wendle, Lowe 2, Kiermaier). RISP_Toronto 1 for 2; Tampa Bay 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Mejía. LIDP_Díaz.

DP_Toronto 1 (Lamb, Gurriel Jr.).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ray, L, 12-6 4 2-3 7 3 3 2 5 97 2.72 Merryweather 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 9 4.91 Saucedo 1 1 1 0 0 1 17 4.07 Pearson 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 18 7.00 Borucki 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 17 4.98

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Baz, W, 1-0 5 2 2 2 0 5 65 3.60 McHugh, H, 5 2 0 0 0 0 2 26 1.34 Feyereisen, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 2.59 Robertson 0 2 2 2 1 0 14 6.43 Chargois, H, 14 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 22 2.49 Enns, S, 2-2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.10

Robertson pitched to 3 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Merryweather 1-0, Borucki 1-0, Chargois 1-0, Enns 3-0. HBP_Saucedo (Wendle). WP_Ray, Pearson.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Joe West; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:23. A_10,119 (25,000).

