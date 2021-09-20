Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|5
|4
|2
|11
|
|Springer dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Semien 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.270
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.320
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Hernández rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.303
|Kirk c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|1-Jansen pr-c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|2-Dyson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.283
|Grichuk cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|b-Dickerson ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|c-Valera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Lamb 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|6
|11
|5
|3
|8
|
|Díaz 3b-1b
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.257
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Phillips lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Margot rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.261
|Luplow 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|a-Lowe ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Wendle 2b-3b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Mejía c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Walls ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.209
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Toronto
|010
|010
|002_4
|5
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|031
|11x_6
|11
|1
a-grounded out for Luplow in the 5th. b-struck out for Grichuk in the 8th. c-struck out for Dickerson in the 9th.
1-ran for Kirk in the 8th. 2-ran for Jansen in the 9th.
E_Lamb (2), Walls (5). LOB_Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Springer (16), Díaz (20), Arozarena (28). HR_Hernández (29), off Baz; Gurriel Jr. (20), off Baz; Semien (41), off Robertson; Díaz (12), off Ray; Wendle (11), off Borucki. RBIs_Hernández (107), Gurriel Jr. (82), Semien 2 (97), Díaz 3 (58), Margot (57), Wendle (52). SB_Kiermaier (9), Arozarena (15). CS_Margot (8).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Valera 2); Tampa Bay 4 (Margot, Díaz, Wendle, Lowe 2, Kiermaier). RISP_Toronto 1 for 2; Tampa Bay 4 for 12.
Runners moved up_Mejía. LIDP_Díaz.
DP_Toronto 1 (Lamb, Gurriel Jr.).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray, L, 12-6
|4
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|2
|5
|97
|2.72
|Merryweather
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|4.91
|Saucedo
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|17
|4.07
|Pearson
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|7.00
|Borucki
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|4.98
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Baz, W, 1-0
|5
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|5
|65
|3.60
|McHugh, H, 5
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|1.34
|Feyereisen, H, 5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|2.59
|Robertson
|0
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|14
|6.43
|Chargois, H, 14
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|2.49
|Enns, S, 2-2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.10
Robertson pitched to 3 batters in the 9th
Inherited runners-scored_Merryweather 1-0, Borucki 1-0, Chargois 1-0, Enns 3-0. HBP_Saucedo (Wendle). WP_Ray, Pearson.
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Joe West; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_3:23. A_10,119 (25,000).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments