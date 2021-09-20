Trending:
Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4

The Associated Press
September 20, 2021 10:53 pm
Toronto Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 4 5 4 Totals 32 6 11 5
Springer dh 4 1 1 0 Díaz 3b-1b 4 2 3 3
Semien 2b 4 1 1 2 Cruz dh 4 0 1 0
Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 0 0 0 Arozarena lf 4 0 1 0
Bichette ss 4 0 0 0 Phillips lf 0 0 0 0
Hernández rf 4 1 1 1 Margot rf 2 0 1 1
Kirk c 3 0 0 0 Luplow 1b 1 0 0 0
Jansen pr-c 1 0 1 0 Lowe ph-2b 2 0 0 0
Dyson pr 0 0 0 0 Wendle 2b-3b 3 2 1 1
Gurriel Jr. lf 3 1 1 1 Mejía c 4 0 0 0
Grichuk cf 2 0 0 0 Walls ss 4 1 1 0
Dickerson ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 4 1 3 0
Valera ph 1 0 0 0
Lamb 3b 3 0 0 0
Toronto 010 010 002 4
Tampa Bay 000 031 11x 6

E_Lamb (2), Walls (5). DP_Toronto 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Springer (16), Díaz (20), Arozarena (28). HR_Hernández (29), Gurriel Jr. (20), Semien (41), Díaz (12), Wendle (11). SB_Kiermaier (9), Arozarena (15).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Ray L,12-6 4 2-3 7 3 3 2 5
Merryweather 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Saucedo 1 1 1 0 0 1
Pearson 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Borucki 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1
Tampa Bay
Baz W,1-0 5 2 2 2 0 5
McHugh H,5 2 0 0 0 0 2
Feyereisen H,5 1 0 0 0 0 2
Robertson 0 2 2 2 1 0
Chargois H,14 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Enns S,2-2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Robertson pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Saucedo (Wendle). WP_Ray, Pearson.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Joe West; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:23. A_10,119 (25,000).

Sports News

