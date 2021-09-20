Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|5
|4
|
|Totals
|32
|6
|11
|5
|
|Springer dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Díaz 3b-1b
|4
|2
|3
|3
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Phillips lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Margot rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Kirk c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Luplow 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jansen pr-c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lowe ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dyson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wendle 2b-3b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Mejía c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grichuk cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walls ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Dickerson ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|Valera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lamb 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|010
|010
|002
|—
|4
|Tampa Bay
|000
|031
|11x
|—
|6
E_Lamb (2), Walls (5). DP_Toronto 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Springer (16), Díaz (20), Arozarena (28). HR_Hernández (29), Gurriel Jr. (20), Semien (41), Díaz (12), Wendle (11). SB_Kiermaier (9), Arozarena (15).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ray L,12-6
|4
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|2
|5
|Merryweather
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Saucedo
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Pearson
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Borucki
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Baz W,1-0
|5
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|5
|McHugh H,5
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Feyereisen H,5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Robertson
|0
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Chargois H,14
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Enns S,2-2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Robertson pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.
HBP_Saucedo (Wendle). WP_Ray, Pearson.
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Joe West; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_3:23. A_10,119 (25,000).
