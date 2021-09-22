Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 1

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 4 1 4 6 Springer dh 5 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Semien 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .267 Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .323 Bichette ss 3 0 1 0 1 2 .292 Hernández rf 2 0 0 1 0 0 .301 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .284 Lamb 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .194 McGuire c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .260 a-Jansen ph-c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .210 Dyson cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .209

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 7 11 7 3 4 Lowe 2b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .236 Arozarena lf 5 2 3 0 0 0 .271 Choi 1b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .237 Díaz 3b 3 0 2 2 0 0 .257 Meadows dh 4 1 1 3 0 0 .232 Margot rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .259 Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .248 Mejía c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .248 Walls ss 4 0 1 2 0 1 .211

Toronto 000 001 000_1 4 0 Tampa Bay 006 100 00x_7 11 1

a-lined out for McGuire in the 5th.

E_Choi (2). LOB_Toronto 9, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (26), Arozarena 2 (30), Mejía (14). HR_Meadows (26), off Stripling. RBIs_Hernández (109), Díaz 2 (60), Meadows 3 (103), Walls 2 (15). SB_Bichette (23). SF_Hernández, Díaz.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 6 (Gurriel Jr. 2, Springer, Lamb 3); Tampa Bay 4 (Meadows, Margot, Arozarena 2). RISP_Toronto 1 for 8; Tampa Bay 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Dyson, Hernández, Meadows. GIDP_Margot.

DP_Toronto 1 (Bichette, Semien, Guerrero Jr.).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Merryweather 1 1 0 0 1 0 21 4.32 Stripling, L, 5-7 1 1-3 5 5 5 1 0 42 4.89 Saucedo 1 1-3 4 2 2 0 1 34 4.56 Castro 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 25 4.56 Borucki 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 4.76 Pearson 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 6.30

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Patiño 3 1 0 0 1 1 37 4.54 Chargois, W, 6-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.44 Conley 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 27 2.29 Feyereisen 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 25 2.48 Fairbanks 1 0 0 0 2 2 29 3.79 Robertson 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 5.62

Inherited runners-scored_Saucedo 1-1, Castro 1-0, Pearson 1-0, Feyereisen 1-0. HBP_Patiño (Hernández), Borucki (Kiermaier). WP_Pearson(2).

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Joe West.

T_3:20. A_10,994 (25,000).

