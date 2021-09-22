Trending:
Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 1

The Associated Press
September 22, 2021 6:47 pm
1 min read
      
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 4 1 4 6
Springer dh 5 0 0 0 0 0 .242
Semien 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .267
Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .323
Bichette ss 3 0 1 0 1 2 .292
Hernández rf 2 0 0 1 0 0 .301
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .284
Lamb 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .194
McGuire c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .260
a-Jansen ph-c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .210
Dyson cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .209
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 7 11 7 3 4
Lowe 2b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .236
Arozarena lf 5 2 3 0 0 0 .271
Choi 1b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .237
Díaz 3b 3 0 2 2 0 0 .257
Meadows dh 4 1 1 3 0 0 .232
Margot rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .259
Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .248
Mejía c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .248
Walls ss 4 0 1 2 0 1 .211
Toronto 000 001 000_1 4 0
Tampa Bay 006 100 00x_7 11 1

a-lined out for McGuire in the 5th.

E_Choi (2). LOB_Toronto 9, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (26), Arozarena 2 (30), Mejía (14). HR_Meadows (26), off Stripling. RBIs_Hernández (109), Díaz 2 (60), Meadows 3 (103), Walls 2 (15). SB_Bichette (23). SF_Hernández, Díaz.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 6 (Gurriel Jr. 2, Springer, Lamb 3); Tampa Bay 4 (Meadows, Margot, Arozarena 2). RISP_Toronto 1 for 8; Tampa Bay 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Dyson, Hernández, Meadows. GIDP_Margot.

DP_Toronto 1 (Bichette, Semien, Guerrero Jr.).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Merryweather 1 1 0 0 1 0 21 4.32
Stripling, L, 5-7 1 1-3 5 5 5 1 0 42 4.89
Saucedo 1 1-3 4 2 2 0 1 34 4.56
Castro 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 25 4.56
Borucki 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 4.76
Pearson 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 6.30
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Patiño 3 1 0 0 1 1 37 4.54
Chargois, W, 6-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.44
Conley 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 27 2.29
Feyereisen 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 25 2.48
Fairbanks 1 0 0 0 2 2 29 3.79
Robertson 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 5.62

Inherited runners-scored_Saucedo 1-1, Castro 1-0, Pearson 1-0, Feyereisen 1-0. HBP_Patiño (Hernández), Borucki (Kiermaier). WP_Pearson(2).

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Joe West.

T_3:20. A_10,994 (25,000).

