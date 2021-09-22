Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 1

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|4
|6
|
|Springer dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Semien 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.323
|Bichette ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.292
|Hernández rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.301
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.284
|Lamb 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|McGuire c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|a-Jansen ph-c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Dyson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.209
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|7
|11
|7
|3
|4
|
|Lowe 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.236
|Arozarena lf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Choi 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.237
|Díaz 3b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.257
|Meadows dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.232
|Margot rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Mejía c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Walls ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.211
|Toronto
|000
|001
|000_1
|4
|0
|Tampa Bay
|006
|100
|00x_7
|11
|1
a-lined out for McGuire in the 5th.
E_Choi (2). LOB_Toronto 9, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (26), Arozarena 2 (30), Mejía (14). HR_Meadows (26), off Stripling. RBIs_Hernández (109), Díaz 2 (60), Meadows 3 (103), Walls 2 (15). SB_Bichette (23). SF_Hernández, Díaz.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 6 (Gurriel Jr. 2, Springer, Lamb 3); Tampa Bay 4 (Meadows, Margot, Arozarena 2). RISP_Toronto 1 for 8; Tampa Bay 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Dyson, Hernández, Meadows. GIDP_Margot.
DP_Toronto 1 (Bichette, Semien, Guerrero Jr.).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Merryweather
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|4.32
|Stripling, L, 5-7
|1
|1-3
|5
|5
|5
|1
|0
|42
|4.89
|Saucedo
|1
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|34
|4.56
|Castro
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|4.56
|Borucki
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.76
|Pearson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|6.30
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Patiño
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|37
|4.54
|Chargois, W, 6-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.44
|Conley
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|27
|2.29
|Feyereisen
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|2.48
|Fairbanks
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|29
|3.79
|Robertson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|5.62
Inherited runners-scored_Saucedo 1-1, Castro 1-0, Pearson 1-0, Feyereisen 1-0. HBP_Patiño (Hernández), Borucki (Kiermaier). WP_Pearson(2).
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Joe West.
T_3:20. A_10,994 (25,000).
