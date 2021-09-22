Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 1

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|
|Totals
|33
|7
|11
|7
|
|Springer dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Semien 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arozarena lf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Choi 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Díaz 3b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|
|Hernández rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Meadows dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Margot rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lamb 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McGuire c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mejía c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Jansen ph-c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walls ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Dyson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|Tampa Bay
|006
|100
|00x
|—
|7
E_Choi (2). DP_Toronto 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Toronto 9, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (26), Arozarena 2 (30), Mejía (14). HR_Meadows (26). SB_Bichette (23). SF_Hernández (2), Díaz (3).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Merryweather
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Stripling L,5-7
|1
|1-3
|5
|5
|5
|1
|0
|Saucedo
|1
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Castro
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Borucki
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pearson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Patiño
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Chargois W,6-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Conley
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Feyereisen
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Fairbanks
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Robertson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Borucki pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
HBP_Patiño (Hernández), Borucki (Kiermaier). WP_Pearson(2).
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Joe West.
T_3:20. A_10,994 (25,000).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments