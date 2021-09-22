Trending:
Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 1

September 22, 2021 6:47 pm
Toronto Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 1 4 1 Totals 33 7 11 7
Springer dh 5 0 0 0 Lowe 2b 4 1 1 0
Semien 2b 3 0 0 0 Arozarena lf 5 2 3 0
Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 1 2 0 Choi 1b 2 1 0 0
Bichette ss 3 0 1 0 Díaz 3b 3 0 2 2
Hernández rf 2 0 0 1 Meadows dh 4 1 1 3
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 1 0 Margot rf 4 1 1 0
Lamb 3b 4 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0
McGuire c 1 0 0 0 Mejía c 4 1 2 0
Jansen ph-c 3 0 0 0 Walls ss 4 0 1 2
Dyson cf 3 0 0 0
Toronto 000 001 000 1
Tampa Bay 006 100 00x 7

E_Choi (2). DP_Toronto 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Toronto 9, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (26), Arozarena 2 (30), Mejía (14). HR_Meadows (26). SB_Bichette (23). SF_Hernández (2), Díaz (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Merryweather 1 1 0 0 1 0
Stripling L,5-7 1 1-3 5 5 5 1 0
Saucedo 1 1-3 4 2 2 0 1
Castro 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Borucki 1 1 0 0 0 0
Pearson 1 0 0 0 1 1
Tampa Bay
Patiño 3 1 0 0 1 1
Chargois W,6-1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Conley 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
Feyereisen 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Fairbanks 1 0 0 0 2 2
Robertson 1 0 0 0 0 0

Borucki pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Patiño (Hernández), Borucki (Kiermaier). WP_Pearson(2).

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Joe West.

T_3:20. A_10,994 (25,000).

