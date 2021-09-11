Tanigawa, Barron share PGA Tour Champions lead in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ken Tanigawa had two front-nine eagles in a 6-under 65 for a share of the second-round lead with Doug Barron in the PGA Tour Champions’ inaugural Ascension Charity Classic.

Tanigawa eagled the par-5 second and eighth holes in a front-nine 30 on Norwood Hills’ West Course, the tree-lined layout where Ben Hogan won the 1948 PGA Championship for his second major title.

Barron also eagled the eighth and closed with a birdie for a 68 to match Tanigawa at 8-under 134.

The 53-year-old Tanigawa has two senior titles, the last in 2019 in the major Senior PGA Championship. The 52-year-old Barron also has two Champions victories.

Rod Pampling (66) and Alex Cejka (67) were a stroke back, and Jim Furyk (68) was 7 under with Vijay Singh (69), Rocco Mediate (67), Dicky Pride (67) and Wes Short Jr. (69).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.