Texas 3, Arizona 1

|Texas
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|28
|1
|3
|1
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rojas 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Hernandez ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Marte cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|VanMeter 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Peters rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Solak 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Kelly c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Heim c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|P.Smith 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|J.Martin lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Varsho rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Culberson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ahmed ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Howard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gallen p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pozo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lyles p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ramos ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas
|000
|300
|000
|—
|3
|Arizona
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
E_VanMeter (8), Ahmed (9). LOB_Texas 5, Arizona 4. 2B_Culberson (13). 3B_P.Smith (4). SB_Varsho (5), Hernandez (7). SF_Rojas (2). S_Gallen (8).
|Texas
|Howard
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lyles W,8-11
|7
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Arizona
|Gallen L,2-9
|6
|6
|3
|3
|0
|8
|C.Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ramirez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Chris Segal; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_2:47. A_8,758 (48,686).
