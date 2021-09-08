Texas 3, Arizona 1

Texas Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 3 6 3 Totals 28 1 3 1 Taveras cf 4 0 1 0 Rojas 2b 3 0 0 1 Hernandez ss 4 1 1 0 Marte cf 3 0 0 0 Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0 VanMeter 3b 4 0 0 0 Peters rf 4 1 1 1 Peralta lf 4 0 0 0 Solak 2b 4 1 1 0 Kelly c 4 0 0 0 Heim c 4 0 0 0 P.Smith 1b 3 0 2 0 J.Martin lf 4 0 1 2 Varsho rf 3 1 1 0 Culberson 3b 4 0 1 0 Ahmed ss 2 0 0 0 Howard p 0 0 0 0 Gallen p 1 0 0 0 Pozo ph 1 0 0 0 C.Smith p 0 0 0 0 Lyles p 2 0 0 0 Ramos ph 1 0 0 0 Ramirez p 0 0 0 0

Texas 000 300 000 — 3 Arizona 001 000 000 — 1

E_VanMeter (8), Ahmed (9). LOB_Texas 5, Arizona 4. 2B_Culberson (13). 3B_P.Smith (4). SB_Varsho (5), Hernandez (7). SF_Rojas (2). S_Gallen (8).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Howard 2 0 0 0 0 1 Lyles W,8-11 7 3 1 1 2 3

Arizona Gallen L,2-9 6 2-3 6 3 3 0 8 C.Smith 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Chris Segal; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_2:47. A_8,758 (48,686).

