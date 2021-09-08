Trending:
Texas 3, Arizona 1

The Associated Press
September 8, 2021 12:44 am
Texas Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 3 6 3 Totals 28 1 3 1
Taveras cf 4 0 1 0 Rojas 2b 3 0 0 1
Hernandez ss 4 1 1 0 Marte cf 3 0 0 0
Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0 VanMeter 3b 4 0 0 0
Peters rf 4 1 1 1 Peralta lf 4 0 0 0
Solak 2b 4 1 1 0 Kelly c 4 0 0 0
Heim c 4 0 0 0 P.Smith 1b 3 0 2 0
J.Martin lf 4 0 1 2 Varsho rf 3 1 1 0
Culberson 3b 4 0 1 0 Ahmed ss 2 0 0 0
Howard p 0 0 0 0 Gallen p 1 0 0 0
Pozo ph 1 0 0 0 C.Smith p 0 0 0 0
Lyles p 2 0 0 0 Ramos ph 1 0 0 0
Ramirez p 0 0 0 0
Texas 000 300 000 3
Arizona 001 000 000 1

E_VanMeter (8), Ahmed (9). LOB_Texas 5, Arizona 4. 2B_Culberson (13). 3B_P.Smith (4). SB_Varsho (5), Hernandez (7). SF_Rojas (2). S_Gallen (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Howard 2 0 0 0 0 1
Lyles W,8-11 7 3 1 1 2 3
Arizona
Gallen L,2-9 6 2-3 6 3 3 0 8
C.Smith 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Chris Segal; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_2:47. A_8,758 (48,686).

