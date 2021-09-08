Texas 3, Arizona 1

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|3
|6
|3
|0
|10
|
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.140
|Hernandez ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.258
|Peters rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.210
|Solak 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Heim c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.194
|J.Martin lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.200
|Culberson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Howard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Pozo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Lyles p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|1
|3
|1
|2
|4
|
|Rojas 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.269
|Marte cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.331
|VanMeter 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Kelly c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|P.Smith 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Varsho rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Ahmed ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.223
|Gallen p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|C.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.095
|b-Ramos ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Ramirez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Texas
|000
|300
|000_3
|6
|0
|Arizona
|001
|000
|000_1
|3
|2
a-flied out for Howard in the 3rd. b-struck out for C.Smith in the 8th.
E_VanMeter (8), Ahmed (9). LOB_Texas 5, Arizona 4. 2B_Culberson (13). 3B_P.Smith (4). RBIs_Peters (24), J.Martin 2 (17), Rojas (41). SB_Varsho (5), Hernandez (7). SF_Rojas. S_Gallen.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Lyles 2, Hernandez); Arizona 2 (VanMeter, Varsho). RISP_Texas 2 for 5; Arizona 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Heim.
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Howard
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|7.71
|Lyles, W, 8-11
|7
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|96
|5.43
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen, L, 2-9
|6
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|0
|8
|108
|4.32
|C.Smith
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|5.06
|Ramirez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.92
Inherited runners-scored_C.Smith 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Chris Segal; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_2:47. A_8,758 (48,686).
