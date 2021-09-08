Texas 3, Arizona 1

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 3 6 3 0 10 Taveras cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .140 Hernandez ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .267 Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .258 Peters rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .210 Solak 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .237 Heim c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .194 J.Martin lf 4 0 1 2 0 0 .200 Culberson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .248 Howard p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Pozo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .259 Lyles p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 1 3 1 2 4 Rojas 2b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .269 Marte cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .331 VanMeter 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .210 Peralta lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Kelly c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .248 P.Smith 1b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .271 Varsho rf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .226 Ahmed ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .223 Gallen p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .154 C.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .095 b-Ramos ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .500 Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Texas 000 300 000_3 6 0 Arizona 001 000 000_1 3 2

a-flied out for Howard in the 3rd. b-struck out for C.Smith in the 8th.

E_VanMeter (8), Ahmed (9). LOB_Texas 5, Arizona 4. 2B_Culberson (13). 3B_P.Smith (4). RBIs_Peters (24), J.Martin 2 (17), Rojas (41). SB_Varsho (5), Hernandez (7). SF_Rojas. S_Gallen.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Lyles 2, Hernandez); Arizona 2 (VanMeter, Varsho). RISP_Texas 2 for 5; Arizona 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Heim.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Howard 2 0 0 0 0 1 23 7.71 Lyles, W, 8-11 7 3 1 1 2 3 96 5.43

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gallen, L, 2-9 6 2-3 6 3 3 0 8 108 4.32 C.Smith 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 12 5.06 Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 1 19 3.92

Inherited runners-scored_C.Smith 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Chris Segal; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_2:47. A_8,758 (48,686).

