Texas 3, Arizona 1

The Associated Press
September 8, 2021 12:44 am
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 3 6 3 0 10
Taveras cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .140
Hernandez ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .267
Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .258
Peters rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .210
Solak 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .237
Heim c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .194
J.Martin lf 4 0 1 2 0 0 .200
Culberson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .248
Howard p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Pozo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .259
Lyles p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 1 3 1 2 4
Rojas 2b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .269
Marte cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .331
VanMeter 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .210
Peralta lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Kelly c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .248
P.Smith 1b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .271
Varsho rf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .226
Ahmed ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .223
Gallen p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .154
C.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .095
b-Ramos ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .500
Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Texas 000 300 000_3 6 0
Arizona 001 000 000_1 3 2

a-flied out for Howard in the 3rd. b-struck out for C.Smith in the 8th.

E_VanMeter (8), Ahmed (9). LOB_Texas 5, Arizona 4. 2B_Culberson (13). 3B_P.Smith (4). RBIs_Peters (24), J.Martin 2 (17), Rojas (41). SB_Varsho (5), Hernandez (7). SF_Rojas. S_Gallen.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Lyles 2, Hernandez); Arizona 2 (VanMeter, Varsho). RISP_Texas 2 for 5; Arizona 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Heim.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Howard 2 0 0 0 0 1 23 7.71
Lyles, W, 8-11 7 3 1 1 2 3 96 5.43
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gallen, L, 2-9 6 2-3 6 3 3 0 8 108 4.32
C.Smith 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 12 5.06
Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 1 19 3.92

Inherited runners-scored_C.Smith 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Chris Segal; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_2:47. A_8,758 (48,686).

