Texas 4, L.A. Angels 0

Texas Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 4 10 4 Totals 30 0 5 0 Hernandez 3b 5 1 2 1 Fletcher 2b 4 0 0 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 0 0 Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 García rf 4 0 0 0 Mayfield 3b 4 0 0 0 Peters cf 4 0 1 1 Walsh 1b 4 0 2 0 Lowe 1b 3 1 1 0 Adell lf 3 0 1 0 Solak 2b 4 0 0 0 Marsh cf 3 0 1 0 Pozo dh 4 2 2 0 Stassi c 2 0 0 0 J.Martin lf 4 0 2 0 Rengifo ss 3 0 0 0 Trevino c 4 0 2 2 Lagares rf 3 0 1 0

Texas 110 000 101 — 4 Los Angeles 000 000 000 — 0

DP_Texas 2, Los Angeles 2. LOB_Texas 6, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Trevino (14), Lagares (19).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Alexy W,2-0 6 1 0 0 2 7 B.Martin H,9 1 2 0 0 0 0 Patton H,8 1 1 0 0 0 0 Barlow 1 1 0 0 0 0

Los Angeles Barria L,2-3 7 8 3 3 0 3 Mayers 1 0 0 0 0 1 Wantz 1 2 1 1 1 1

HBP_Barria (Kiner-Falefa).

Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:37. A_16,241 (45,517).

