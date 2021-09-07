On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Texas 4, L.A. Angels 0

The Associated Press
September 7, 2021 12:06 am
< a min read
      
Texas Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 4 10 4 Totals 30 0 5 0
Hernandez 3b 5 1 2 1 Fletcher 2b 4 0 0 0
Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 0 0 Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0
García rf 4 0 0 0 Mayfield 3b 4 0 0 0
Peters cf 4 0 1 1 Walsh 1b 4 0 2 0
Lowe 1b 3 1 1 0 Adell lf 3 0 1 0
Solak 2b 4 0 0 0 Marsh cf 3 0 1 0
Pozo dh 4 2 2 0 Stassi c 2 0 0 0
J.Martin lf 4 0 2 0 Rengifo ss 3 0 0 0
Trevino c 4 0 2 2 Lagares rf 3 0 1 0
Texas 110 000 101 4
Los Angeles 000 000 000 0

DP_Texas 2, Los Angeles 2. LOB_Texas 6, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Trevino (14), Lagares (19).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Alexy W,2-0 6 1 0 0 2 7
B.Martin H,9 1 2 0 0 0 0
Patton H,8 1 1 0 0 0 0
Barlow 1 1 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles
Barria L,2-3 7 8 3 3 0 3
Mayers 1 0 0 0 0 1
Wantz 1 2 1 1 1 1

HBP_Barria (Kiner-Falefa).

Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Adrian Johnson.

        Insight by Raytheon Intelligence and Space: HHS and the Education Department will explore the concept of collaborative defense in this free webinar.

T_2:37. A_16,241 (45,517).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|6 3rd Global Experts Meeting on Frontiers...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Crew from California National Guard fight the Chaparral Fire