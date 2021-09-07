Texas 4, L.A. Angels 0

|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|4
|10
|4
|
|Totals
|30
|0
|5
|0
|
|Hernandez 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|García rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mayfield 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peters cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Lowe 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Adell lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Solak 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marsh cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pozo dh
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Stassi c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Martin lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Rengifo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Lagares rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Texas
|110
|000
|101
|—
|4
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
DP_Texas 2, Los Angeles 2. LOB_Texas 6, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Trevino (14), Lagares (19).
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alexy W,2-0
|6
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|B.Martin H,9
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Patton H,8
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barlow
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Barria L,2-3
|7
|
|8
|3
|3
|0
|3
|Mayers
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wantz
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
HBP_Barria (Kiner-Falefa).
Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_2:37. A_16,241 (45,517).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments