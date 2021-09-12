Trending:
Texas 4, Oakland 3

The Associated Press
September 12, 2021 8:50 pm
1 min read
      
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 4 11 4 2 11
Taveras cf 5 0 1 1 0 0 .159
Kiner-Falefa ss 5 1 3 2 0 1 .263
García rf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .245
Lowe 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .259
Heim c 3 0 1 1 0 2 .202
Solak 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .241
J.Martin lf 3 1 1 0 0 2 .208
c-Peters ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .209
Pozo dh 4 1 2 0 0 1 .303
Hernandez 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .263
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 3 5 3 1 2
Harrison 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .276
Marte cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .345
Olson 1b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .276
Canha lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Gomes c 3 1 1 1 0 0 .233
Davis dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .178
a-Lowrie ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .249
Pinder rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .223
b-Brown ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .205
Kemp 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .266
Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Texas 003 100 000_4 11 1
Oakland 000 012 000_3 5 1

a-grounded out for Davis in the 7th. b-grounded out for Pinder in the 7th. c-struck out for J.Martin in the 8th.

E_Hearn (1), Gomes (2). LOB_Texas 8, Oakland 1. 2B_Solak (17), Pozo (4). 3B_Taveras (2). HR_Gomes (4), off Hearn; Olson (34), off Hearn. RBIs_Kiner-Falefa 2 (48), Heim (27), Taveras (8), Gomes (15), Olson 2 (98). SB_Hernandez (9), Kiner-Falefa (17). SF_Heim.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (J.Martin, Solak, Kiner-Falefa, Taveras, García); Oakland 0 (Canha). RISP_Texas 4 for 10; Oakland 1 for 3.

GIDP_García, Canha, Andrus.

DP_Texas 2 (Lowe, Hernandez, Kiner-Falefa; Solak, Lowe); Oakland 2 (Andrus, Kemp, Olson; Kemp, Andrus, Olson).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hearn, W, 6-4 6 5 3 3 0 2 80 3.99
Santana, H, 2 2 0 0 0 1 0 19 4.60
Barlow, S, 6-7 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 1.59
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kaprielian, L, 7-5 3 2-3 8 4 4 1 5 70 4.02
Jefferies 3 1-3 3 0 0 0 2 52 3.60
Diekman 1 0 0 0 1 3 17 3.17
Trivino 1 0 0 0 0 1 27 3.41

Inherited runners-scored_Jefferies 1-0. PB_Gomes (1).

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:04. A_6,983 (46,847).

