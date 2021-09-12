Texas 4, Oakland 3

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|4
|11
|4
|2
|11
|
|Taveras cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.159
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.263
|García rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.259
|Heim c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.202
|Solak 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|J.Martin lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|c-Peters ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Pozo dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Hernandez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|3
|5
|3
|1
|2
|
|Harrison 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Marte cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.345
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.276
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Gomes c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.233
|Davis dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.178
|a-Lowrie ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Pinder rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|b-Brown ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Kemp 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Texas
|003
|100
|000_4
|11
|1
|Oakland
|000
|012
|000_3
|5
|1
a-grounded out for Davis in the 7th. b-grounded out for Pinder in the 7th. c-struck out for J.Martin in the 8th.
E_Hearn (1), Gomes (2). LOB_Texas 8, Oakland 1. 2B_Solak (17), Pozo (4). 3B_Taveras (2). HR_Gomes (4), off Hearn; Olson (34), off Hearn. RBIs_Kiner-Falefa 2 (48), Heim (27), Taveras (8), Gomes (15), Olson 2 (98). SB_Hernandez (9), Kiner-Falefa (17). SF_Heim.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (J.Martin, Solak, Kiner-Falefa, Taveras, García); Oakland 0 (Canha). RISP_Texas 4 for 10; Oakland 1 for 3.
GIDP_García, Canha, Andrus.
DP_Texas 2 (Lowe, Hernandez, Kiner-Falefa; Solak, Lowe); Oakland 2 (Andrus, Kemp, Olson; Kemp, Andrus, Olson).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hearn, W, 6-4
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|0
|2
|80
|3.99
|Santana, H, 2
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|4.60
|Barlow, S, 6-7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.59
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kaprielian, L, 7-5
|3
|2-3
|8
|4
|4
|1
|5
|70
|4.02
|Jefferies
|3
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|52
|3.60
|Diekman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|17
|3.17
|Trivino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|3.41
Inherited runners-scored_Jefferies 1-0. PB_Gomes (1).
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Brian Knight.
T_3:04. A_6,983 (46,847).
