Texas 4, Oakland 3

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 4 11 4 2 11 Taveras cf 5 0 1 1 0 0 .159 Kiner-Falefa ss 5 1 3 2 0 1 .263 García rf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .245 Lowe 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .259 Heim c 3 0 1 1 0 2 .202 Solak 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .241 J.Martin lf 3 1 1 0 0 2 .208 c-Peters ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .209 Pozo dh 4 1 2 0 0 1 .303 Hernandez 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .263

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 3 5 3 1 2 Harrison 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .276 Marte cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .345 Olson 1b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .276 Canha lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Gomes c 3 1 1 1 0 0 .233 Davis dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .178 a-Lowrie ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .249 Pinder rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .223 b-Brown ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .205 Kemp 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .266 Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .231

Texas 003 100 000_4 11 1 Oakland 000 012 000_3 5 1

a-grounded out for Davis in the 7th. b-grounded out for Pinder in the 7th. c-struck out for J.Martin in the 8th.

E_Hearn (1), Gomes (2). LOB_Texas 8, Oakland 1. 2B_Solak (17), Pozo (4). 3B_Taveras (2). HR_Gomes (4), off Hearn; Olson (34), off Hearn. RBIs_Kiner-Falefa 2 (48), Heim (27), Taveras (8), Gomes (15), Olson 2 (98). SB_Hernandez (9), Kiner-Falefa (17). SF_Heim.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (J.Martin, Solak, Kiner-Falefa, Taveras, García); Oakland 0 (Canha). RISP_Texas 4 for 10; Oakland 1 for 3.

GIDP_García, Canha, Andrus.

DP_Texas 2 (Lowe, Hernandez, Kiner-Falefa; Solak, Lowe); Oakland 2 (Andrus, Kemp, Olson; Kemp, Andrus, Olson).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hearn, W, 6-4 6 5 3 3 0 2 80 3.99 Santana, H, 2 2 0 0 0 1 0 19 4.60 Barlow, S, 6-7 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 1.59

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kaprielian, L, 7-5 3 2-3 8 4 4 1 5 70 4.02 Jefferies 3 1-3 3 0 0 0 2 52 3.60 Diekman 1 0 0 0 1 3 17 3.17 Trivino 1 0 0 0 0 1 27 3.41

Inherited runners-scored_Jefferies 1-0. PB_Gomes (1).

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:04. A_6,983 (46,847).

