Texas 5, L.A. Angels 2

The Associated Press
September 28, 2021 11:27 pm
< a min read
      
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 2 4 2 2 4
Marsh cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .257
Ohtani dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .256
Walsh 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .272
Gosselin lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .262
Mayfield 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .211
Rojas rf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .213
Stassi c 3 1 1 2 0 1 .249
Rengifo ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .191
Fletcher 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .263
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 5 9 5 4 5
Kiner-Falefa ss 2 1 1 0 2 0 .273
Ibáñez dh 4 1 3 2 0 1 .274
García rf 4 0 1 2 0 1 .244
Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Solak 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .236
Culberson 3b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .240
a-Holt ph-3b 1 0 0 0 1 1 .205
Peters lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .199
Heim c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .193
Taveras cf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .167
Los Angeles 020 000 000_2 4 0
Texas 040 000 10x_5 9 0

a-struck out for Culberson in the 6th.

LOB_Los Angeles 3, Texas 6. 2B_Walsh (32), Heim (13). 3B_Ibáñez (2). HR_Stassi (13), off Alexy. RBIs_Stassi 2 (35), Heim (29), Ibáñez 2 (23), García 2 (88). SB_García (14). CS_Solak (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Gosselin); Texas 2 (Solak 2). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 1; Texas 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Peters. LIDP_Rojas. GIDP_Peters.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Fletcher, Walsh); Texas 1 (García, Lowe, García).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Naughton, L, 0-4 2 4 4 4 3 0 46 6.35
Ortega 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 22 5.62
Wantz 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 4 32 5.19
Herget 1 2 1 1 0 1 21 4.76
Selman 1 0 0 0 1 0 20 7.04
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Alexy, W, 3-1 5 3 2 2 2 2 91 4.70
Allard, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 5.49
Santana, H, 5 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.72
Martin, H, 11 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.13
Barlow, S, 10-11 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 1.61

Inherited runners-scored_Wantz 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, John Bacon; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_2:59. A_20,066 (40,300).

Sports News

