Texas 5, L.A. Angels 2

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 2 4 2 2 4 Marsh cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Ohtani dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .256 Walsh 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .272 Gosselin lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .262 Mayfield 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .211 Rojas rf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .213 Stassi c 3 1 1 2 0 1 .249 Rengifo ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .191 Fletcher 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .263

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 5 9 5 4 5 Kiner-Falefa ss 2 1 1 0 2 0 .273 Ibáñez dh 4 1 3 2 0 1 .274 García rf 4 0 1 2 0 1 .244 Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Solak 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .236 Culberson 3b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .240 a-Holt ph-3b 1 0 0 0 1 1 .205 Peters lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .199 Heim c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .193 Taveras cf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .167

Los Angeles 020 000 000_2 4 0 Texas 040 000 10x_5 9 0

a-struck out for Culberson in the 6th.

LOB_Los Angeles 3, Texas 6. 2B_Walsh (32), Heim (13). 3B_Ibáñez (2). HR_Stassi (13), off Alexy. RBIs_Stassi 2 (35), Heim (29), Ibáñez 2 (23), García 2 (88). SB_García (14). CS_Solak (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Gosselin); Texas 2 (Solak 2). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 1; Texas 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Peters. LIDP_Rojas. GIDP_Peters.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Fletcher, Walsh); Texas 1 (García, Lowe, García).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Naughton, L, 0-4 2 4 4 4 3 0 46 6.35 Ortega 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 22 5.62 Wantz 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 4 32 5.19 Herget 1 2 1 1 0 1 21 4.76 Selman 1 0 0 0 1 0 20 7.04

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alexy, W, 3-1 5 3 2 2 2 2 91 4.70 Allard, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 5.49 Santana, H, 5 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.72 Martin, H, 11 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.13 Barlow, S, 10-11 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 1.61

Inherited runners-scored_Wantz 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, John Bacon; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_2:59. A_20,066 (40,300).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.