Texas 5, L.A. Angels 2

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|2
|4
|
|Marsh cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Ohtani dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.256
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Gosselin lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Mayfield 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Rojas rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.213
|Stassi c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.249
|Rengifo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|Fletcher 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|5
|9
|5
|4
|5
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.273
|Ibáñez dh
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.274
|García rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.244
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Solak 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Culberson 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|a-Holt ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.205
|Peters lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|Heim c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.193
|Taveras cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|Los Angeles
|020
|000
|000_2
|4
|0
|Texas
|040
|000
|10x_5
|9
|0
a-struck out for Culberson in the 6th.
LOB_Los Angeles 3, Texas 6. 2B_Walsh (32), Heim (13). 3B_Ibáñez (2). HR_Stassi (13), off Alexy. RBIs_Stassi 2 (35), Heim (29), Ibáñez 2 (23), García 2 (88). SB_García (14). CS_Solak (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Gosselin); Texas 2 (Solak 2). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 1; Texas 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Peters. LIDP_Rojas. GIDP_Peters.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Fletcher, Walsh); Texas 1 (García, Lowe, García).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Naughton, L, 0-4
|2
|
|4
|4
|4
|3
|0
|46
|6.35
|Ortega
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|5.62
|Wantz
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|32
|5.19
|Herget
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|21
|4.76
|Selman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|7.04
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alexy, W, 3-1
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|91
|4.70
|Allard, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|5.49
|Santana, H, 5
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.72
|Martin, H, 11
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.13
|Barlow, S, 10-11
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1.61
Inherited runners-scored_Wantz 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, John Bacon; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_2:59. A_20,066 (40,300).
