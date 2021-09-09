Texas and Arkansas renew legacy rivalry

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
September 9, 2021
No. 15 Texas (1-0) at Arkansas (1-0), Saturday at 7 p.m. EDT (ESPN).

Line: Texas by 7 1/2 according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Texas leads 56-22.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Texas jumped six spots in the AP rankings and wants to keep rising under new coach Steve Sarkisian. Beating a legacy rival on the road would further ramp up the energy in Austin. Arkansas is also rebuilding under second-year coach Sam Pittman and could give Texas a taste of what to expect when the Longhorns eventually join the SEC.

KEY MATCHUP

Texas quarterback Hudson Card was turnover free in his debut last week, but will be making his first career road start and is sure to get a hostile reception in Fayetteville. Razorbacks defensive back Jalen Catalon had two interceptions against Rice.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Texas: Slot receiver Jordan Whittington had seven receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown last week. He gives Card the perfect safety valve on passing downs, while also keeping defenses off balance if they focus on stopping Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson.

Arkansas: Linebackers Grant Morgan and Bumper Pool were ejected against Rice after targeting calls. Morgan will be able to start against Texas, but Pool must sit out the first half.

FACTS & FIGURES

Texas and Arkansas were old Southwest Conference rivals and haven’t met in the regular season since 2008 … Robinson was the Big 12 offensive player of the week with 176 total yards against Louisiana-Lafayette … Arkansas’ 31 points in the second half against Rice were the most for the Razorbacks after halftime since 2003.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

