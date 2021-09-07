On Air: Federal Tech Talk
The Latest: 2 teens and a qualifier seek US Open semi spots

The Associated Press
September 7, 2021 12:37 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Two teenagers and a qualifier could be in the semifinals of the U.S. Open by the end of the day.

Or perhaps Daniil Medvedev will restore more normalcy to the tournament by getting there for the third straight year.

The No. 2 seed began the action Tuesday with a quarterfinal match against 25-year-old Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands, who is trying to become the first man to come through qualifying to reach the U.S. Open semifinals.

Medvedev, the runner-up to Rafael Nadal in 2019, is the only player remaining who hasn’t dropped a set in the tournament.

In the other men’s quarterfinal match, 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz of Spain was set to meet 21-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime, the No. 12 seed from Canada.

Another Canadian, 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez, was to play No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina. French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova, the No. 8 seed, faces second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka in the other women’s quarterfinal.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

