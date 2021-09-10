On Air: Leaders & Legends
The Latest: Djokovic hopes to end busy day in US Open final

The Associated Press
September 10, 2021 12:43 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

The men’s doubles final has started a busy day at the U.S. Open that Novak Djokovic hopes to end with his Grand Slam hopes intact.

The No. 1 seed faces No. 4 Alexander Zverev under the lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium in the second men’s semifinal. If Djokovic wins, he will be one victory away from a men’s-record 21st major title, along with the first calendar-year Grand Slam by a man since Rod Laver in 1969.

The first semifinal in the afternoon has No. 2 Daniil Medvedev against No. 12 Felix Auger-Aliassime, the first Canadian man to reach the last four in the U.S. Open.

They play after the completion of the men’s doubles final, which has the fourth-seeded team of Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury against No. 7 Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares.

The women’s doubles semifinals also are Friday, with American teenagers Coco Gauff and Caty McNally playing in one of them.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

