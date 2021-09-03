On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
The Latest: Osaka, men’s contenders on US Open schedule

The Associated Press
September 3, 2021 11:36 am
NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Naomi Osaka is expected to be back on the court for the first time since the first night of the U.S. Open when she faces Leylah Fernandez in a third-round evening match.

The defending champion received a walkover into the third round when opponent Olga Danilovic withdrew Wednesday with a viral illness unrelated to COVID-19.

Action started Friday morning under a second straight day of sunny skies and comfortable temperatures following the heavy rain and wind that pounded the area Wednesday night.

Three-time U.S. Open runner-up Victoria Azarenka was set to open play on Arthur Ashe Stadium against two-time Grand Slam champion Garbiñe Muguruza.

Sloane Stephens and Angelique Kerber were to meet in another marquee women’s match, while Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev were all on the men’s schedule.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

