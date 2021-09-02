On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

The Latest: Start of US Open play delayed a day after Ida

The Associated Press
September 2, 2021 11:57 am
1 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

___

11:50 a.m.

The start of play at the U.S. Open is being delayed at least an hour a day after the remnants of Hurricane Ida swept through the Northeast.

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn how the FBI uses reskilling and upskilling to transform their workforce in this free webinar.

The U.S. Tennis Association said it needed to “evaluate the readiness of our site” on Thursday.

Matches that were supposed to begin at 11 a.m. were being postponed at least until noon.

The U.S Open faced numerous interruptions Wednesday night caused by heavy rain and wind from the remnants of the hurricane. Diego Schwartzman won a match that started at Louis Armstrong Stadium and was moved to Arthur Ashe Stadium after a break of nearly 2 1/2 hours while another match finished.

Heavy rain that made its way into Louis Armstrong Stadium despite the closing of the retractable roof forced U.S. Open organizers to call off play for the day at that arena.

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic was scheduled to play a second-round match against Tallon Griekspoor at night. Djokovic is trying to become the first man to win all four Grand Slam tournaments in the same year since 1969.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|30 Advanced Clean Transportation Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Double rainbow over Canyonlands National Park in Utah