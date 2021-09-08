The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Alabama (59)
|1-0
|1571
|1
|2. Georgia (4)
|1-0
|1507
|5
|3. Ohio State
|1-0
|1437
|4
|4. Oklahoma
|1-0
|1374
|2
|5. Texas A&M
|1-0
|1288
|6
|6. Clemson
|0-1
|1231
|3
|7. Cincinnati
|1-0
|1136
|8
|8. Notre Dame
|1-0
|1070
|9
|9. Iowa State
|1-0
|1045
|7
|10. Iowa
|1-0
|942
|18
|11. Penn State
|1-0
|908
|19
|12. Oregon
|1-0
|883
|11
|13. Florida
|1-0
|842
|13
|14. USC
|1-0
|789
|15
|15. Texas
|1-0
|683
|21
|16. UCLA
|2-0
|668
|–
|17. Coastal Carolina
|1-0
|384
|22
|18. Wisconsin
|0-1
|376
|12
|19. Virginia Tech
|1-0
|359
|–
|20. Mississippi
|1-0
|335
|–
|21. Utah
|1-0
|334
|24
|22. Miami (FL)
|0-1
|229
|14
|23. Arizona State
|1-0
|227
|25
|24. North Carolina
|0-1
|198
|10
|25. Auburn
|1-0
|83
|–
Others receiving votes: TCU 80, North Carolina State 69, UCF 61, LSU 57, Liberty 57, Michigan 52, Oklahoma State 39, Indiana 37, Michigan State 28, Nevada 23, Kansas State 13, Louisiana-Lafayette 12, BYU 10, Boston College 8, Ball State 7, Maryland 6, UAB 5, Florida State 4, Kentucky 3, Army 2, Texas Tech 2, Appalachian State 1.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments