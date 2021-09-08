The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Alabama (59) 1-0 1571 1 2. Georgia (4) 1-0 1507 5 3. Ohio State 1-0 1437 4 4. Oklahoma 1-0 1374 2 5. Texas A&M 1-0 1288 6 6. Clemson 0-1 1231 3 7. Cincinnati 1-0 1136 8 8. Notre Dame 1-0 1070 9 9. Iowa State 1-0 1045 7 10. Iowa 1-0 942 18 11. Penn State 1-0 908 19 12. Oregon 1-0 883 11 13. Florida 1-0 842 13 14. USC 1-0 789 15 15. Texas 1-0 683 21 16. UCLA 2-0 668 – 17. Coastal Carolina 1-0 384 22 18. Wisconsin 0-1 376 12 19. Virginia Tech 1-0 359 – 20. Mississippi 1-0 335 – 21. Utah 1-0 334 24 22. Miami (FL) 0-1 229 14 23. Arizona State 1-0 227 25 24. North Carolina 0-1 198 10 25. Auburn 1-0 83 –

Others receiving votes: TCU 80, North Carolina State 69, UCF 61, LSU 57, Liberty 57, Michigan 52, Oklahoma State 39, Indiana 37, Michigan State 28, Nevada 23, Kansas State 13, Louisiana-Lafayette 12, BYU 10, Boston College 8, Ball State 7, Maryland 6, UAB 5, Florida State 4, Kentucky 3, Army 2, Texas Tech 2, Appalachian State 1.

