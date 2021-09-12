The Top Twenty Five

On Air: Federal News Network program
The Associated Press
September 12, 2021
< a min read
      

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 11, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Alabama (60) 2-0 1572 1
2. Georgia (3) 2-0 1514 2
3. Oklahoma 2-0 1402 4
4. Oregon 2-0 1355 12
5. Iowa 2-0 1263 10
6. Clemson 1-1 1246 6
7. Texas A&M 2-0 1206 5
8. Cincinnati 2-0 1149 7
9. Ohio St. 1-1 1029 3
10. Penn St. 2-0 1005 11
11. Florida 2-0 935 13
12. Notre Dame 2-0 926 8
13. UCLA 2-0 804 16
14. Iowa St. 1-1 593 9
15. Virginia Tech 2-0 591 19
16. Coastal Carolina 2-0 562 17
17. Mississippi 2-0 550 20
18. Wisconsin 1-1 499 18
19. Arizona St. 2-0 347 23
20. Arkansas 2-0 277
21. North Carolina 1-1 268 24
22. Auburn 2-0 233 25
23. BYU 2-0 213
24. Miami 1-1 177 22
25. Michigan 2-0 163

Others receiving votes: UCF 111, TCU 103, Liberty 52, Michigan St. 44, Southern Cal 39, Indiana 34, LSU 31, Kansas St. 30, Nevada 28, Oklahoma St. 27, Texas 23, Maryland 14, Pittsburgh 13, Kentucky 13, Stanford 10, Utah 9, Boston College 8, Texas Tech 2, Fresno St. 2, Toledo 2, Army 1.

