The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 11, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Alabama (60)
|2-0
|1572
|1
|2. Georgia (3)
|2-0
|1514
|2
|3. Oklahoma
|2-0
|1402
|4
|4. Oregon
|2-0
|1355
|12
|5. Iowa
|2-0
|1263
|10
|6. Clemson
|1-1
|1246
|6
|7. Texas A&M
|2-0
|1206
|5
|8. Cincinnati
|2-0
|1149
|7
|9. Ohio St.
|1-1
|1029
|3
|10. Penn St.
|2-0
|1005
|11
|11. Florida
|2-0
|935
|13
|12. Notre Dame
|2-0
|926
|8
|13. UCLA
|2-0
|804
|16
|14. Iowa St.
|1-1
|593
|9
|15. Virginia Tech
|2-0
|591
|19
|16. Coastal Carolina
|2-0
|562
|17
|17. Mississippi
|2-0
|550
|20
|18. Wisconsin
|1-1
|499
|18
|19. Arizona St.
|2-0
|347
|23
|20. Arkansas
|2-0
|277
|–
|21. North Carolina
|1-1
|268
|24
|22. Auburn
|2-0
|233
|25
|23. BYU
|2-0
|213
|–
|24. Miami
|1-1
|177
|22
|25. Michigan
|2-0
|163
|–
Others receiving votes: UCF 111, TCU 103, Liberty 52, Michigan St. 44, Southern Cal 39, Indiana 34, LSU 31, Kansas St. 30, Nevada 28, Oklahoma St. 27, Texas 23, Maryland 14, Pittsburgh 13, Kentucky 13, Stanford 10, Utah 9, Boston College 8, Texas Tech 2, Fresno St. 2, Toledo 2, Army 1.
