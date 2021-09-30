Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press
September 30, 2021 10:28 pm
2 min read
      

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Anselmo-Merna def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-17, 25-19, 26-24

Bishop Neumann def. Aquinas, 25-14, 25-15, 25-17

Burke, S.D. def. Boyd County, 25-14, 25-16, 25-12

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn from agency and industry executives as they explore why protecting data requires a comprehensive approach involving every part of the IT chain – people, policy, infrastructure and applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

Central City def. Twin River, 28-26, 27-25, 25-18

Grand Island def. Lincoln High, 25-14, 20-25, 25-15, 25-17

Hay Springs def. Crawford, 25-21, 25-23, 19-25, 23-25, 15-13

Hi-Line def. Elm Creek, 25-21, 25-22

Johnson County Central def. Pawnee City, 25-6, 25-15, 19-25, 25-19

Kearney Catholic def. Ord, 22-25, 25-14, 25-20, 25-12

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-17, 25-13, 25-21

Mead def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-18, 25-23, 25-21

        Read more: Sports News

Millard West def. Lincoln Southwest, 13-25, 16-25, 25-16, 25-15, 15-11

Shelby/Rising City def. Palmer, 25-10, 25-17, 25-12

Shelton def. Deshler, 25-10, 25-17, 25-17

South Sioux City def. Omaha South, 25-17, 25-21, 25-15

Syracuse def. Raymond Central, 20-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-21

Wahoo def. Plattsmouth, 25-9, 25-10

Wausa def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-18, 25-20, 25-19

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Wayne def. Stanton

Wynot def. Homer, 25-14, 25-21, 25-10

Yutan def. Conestoga, 25-20, 25-15, 25-16

Amherst Triangular=

Amherst def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-11, 25-5

Loomis def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-14, 25-9

Blue Hill Triangular=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Blue Hill, 25-15, 25-12

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Giltner, 25-7, 25-16

Chase County Triangular=

Chase County def. Maxwell, 25-14, 25-10

Chase County def. Sutherland, 25-15, 25-12

Cornerstone Christian Triangular=

Cornerstone Christian def. Omaha Nation, 25-15, 25-15, 20-25, 25-9

Dorchester Triangular=

Diller-Odell def. Dorchester, 25-20, 25-15

Elgin Public/Pope John Triangular=

Battle Creek def. Boone Central, 25-14, 25-10

Battle Creek def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-15, 25-15

Elm Creek Triangular=

Pleasanton def. Elm Creek, 25-15, 25-19

Pleasanton def. Hi-Line, 25-9, 25-16

Hastings St. Cecilia Tournament=

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-20, 25-17

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Superior, 25-17, 14-25, 25-16

Superior def. Heartland, 25-12, 25-12

Wood River def. Heartland, 25-22, 25-14

Holdrege Triangular=

Broken Bow def. Holdrege, 25-15, 25-21

Broken Bow def. Ravenna, 25-17, 25-16

Holdrege def. Ravenna, 25-18, 25-11

Minden Triangular=

Centura def. Sandy Creek, 25-10, 25-14

Minden def. Sandy Creek, 25-15, 25-11

Nebraska Christian Triangular=

Humphrey St. Francis def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-8, 25-11

Nebraska Christian def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-6, 25-5

Nebraska Christian def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-22, 25-22

Omaha Bryan Triangular=

Fremont def. Omaha Bryan, 25-7, 25-5

Fremont def. Omaha Burke, 25-15, 25-16

Paxton Triangular=

Medicine Valley def. Arapahoe, 14-25, 25-21, 26-24

Medicine Valley def. Paxton, 25-23, 27-25

Pender Triangular=

Pender def. Tri County Northeast, 24-26, 25-11, 25-13

Southwest Triangular=

Overton def. Alma, 18-25, 25-15, 25-21

Overton def. Southwest, 25-14, 23-25, 25-22

St. Mary’s Triangular=

St. Mary’s def. CWC, 25-22, 25-18

St. Mary’s def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-21, 25-13

Western Trails Conference Tournament=

Bayard def. Kimball, 25-12, 25-19

Gordon/Rushville def. Hemingford, 25-17, 25-19

Mitchell def. Morrill, 25-13, 25-8

Consolation=

Hemingford def. Morrill, 25-15, 25-22

Kimball def. Hemingford, 25-19, 25-19

Semifinal=

Mitchell def. Bayard, 25-16, 25-16

Third Place=

Gordon/Rushville def. Bayard, 25-19, 25-21

York Triangular=

Seward def. Beatrice, 25-15, 28-26

Seward def. York, 25-18, 25-20

York def. Beatrice, 25-13, 25-22

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|26 AREMA 2021 Virtual Conference
9|27 NFPA 72, National Fire Alarm and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Republicans win 2021 Congressional Baseball Game