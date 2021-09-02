Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Atlee 48, Deep Run 0
Battlefield 21, Patriot 6
Bayside 39, First Colonial 0
Brooke Point 34, Potomac 33
Currituck County, N.C. 42, Hickory 3
Deep Creek 33, Manor High School 8
George Wythe-Richmond 8, Caroline 6
Grafton 42, Denbigh 0
Heritage (Leesburg) 19, Freedom (South Riding) 14
James Robinson 42, Annandale 0
John Champe 27, Briar Woods 17
Kempsville 28, Frank Cox 12
Lord Botetourt 42, Blacksburg 6
Loudoun Valley 38, Annapolis Area Christian, Md. 6
Matoaca 45, Clover Hill 0
Narrows 39, Bland County 0
Northside 20, Cave Spring 12
Osbourn 52, Colgan 0
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 36, Lebanon 14
Phoebus 45, Menchville 6
Powhatan 21, Mechanicsville High School 20
Rural Retreat 35, Eastern Montgomery 0
Stone Bridge 32, Centreville 7
Tallwood 21, Landstown 6
Thomas Dale 26, Lloyd Bird 7
West Potomac 30, Wakefield 7
Westfield 30, Washington-Lee 0
Woodgrove 50, Forest Park 47
York 42, Gloucester 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Eastern View vs. Liberty-Bealeton, ppd.
