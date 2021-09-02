Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed INF Taylor Mott off waivers from Colorado.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent RHP Jimmy Yacabonis outright to Tacoma (Triple-A West).

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP R.J. Alaniz to Louisville (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Art Warren to Louisville on a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed LHP Brett Anderson on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Alec Bettinger from Nashville (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK METS — Claimed LHP Brad Hand off waivers from Toronto. Designated RHP Geoff Hartlieb for assignment. Recalled RHP Yennsy Diaz from Syracuse (Triple-A East). Optioned OF Khalil Lee to Syracuse. Sent RHP Jake Reed and INF Jose Martinez to Syracuse on a rehab assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled INF/OF Phillip Evans from Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Max Kranick to Indianapolis.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed INF Wilmer Flores on the 10-day IL Recalled INF/OF Maurico Dubon from Sacramento (Triple-A West).<<

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MIAMI HEAT — Signed G Marcus Garrett to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated OL Justin Pugh from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DL Jordan Phillips on injured reserve.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Claimed OL Colby Gassett off waivers from Cleveland.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Re-signed OLB Pernell McPhee.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed TE Kahale Warring to the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed WR Aaron Parker to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed WR Mike Thomas. Placed DE Khalid Kareem on injured reserve.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DB Tim Harris, G David Moore, K Chris Naggar and T Jordan Steckler to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed TE Darren Fells and S Dean Marlowe. Placed QB Tim Boyle and DE Da’Shawn Hand on injured reserve. Signed OLB Jessie Lemonier, QB Steven Montez, CB Parnell Motley, TEs Jared Pinkney and Shane Zylstra to the practice squad. Released OLB Rashod Berry, NT Miles Brown, TE Alize Mack and RB Dedrick Mills from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LS Steven Wirtel to the practice squad. Released DL Willington Previlon.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed LB Joe Thomas. Placed DB A.J. Moore Jr. on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Keke Coutee to the practice squad. Activated C Ryan Kelly, WR Zach Pascal and QB Carson Wentz from the reserve/CIVID-19 list. Placed QB San Ehlinger, WRs T.Y. Hilton and Dezmon Patmon on injured reserve.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed QB Sean Mannion and WR Triston Jackson to the practice squad. Signed P Jordan Berry. Released P Britton Colquitt.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed OL Matt Skura and TE Chris Myarick to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed DT Hassan Ridgeway. Placed T/G Jack Driscoll, TE Tyree Jackson and CB Josiah Scott on injured reserve. Signed TE Nick Eubanks, WR KeeSean Johnson and DT Marvin Wilson to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated K Ryan Succop from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed G John Molchon on injured reserve. Signed RB Darwin Thompson, S Andrew Adams, OLB Ladarius Hamilton, WR Jaydon Mickens and DB Troy Warner to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DL Amani Bledsoe and QB Matt Berkley to the practice squad. Waived TE Luke Stocker. Placed RB Darrynton Evans, WR Marcus Johnson and OL Daniel Munyer on injured reserve. Activated LB Nick Dzubnar from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Tornoto FC F Noble Okello an undisclosed amount for failure to leave the field in a timely manner in a match on August 27 against CF Montreal.

USL Championship

USL CHAMPIONSHIP — Named Will Kuhns senior vice president of communications and public relations.

National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL — Fined Angel City FC for signing a player prior to the full execution of the player’s agreement and for ignoring a league directive regarding the announcement.

