Thursday’s Transactions

BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed 3B Taylor Mott off waivers from Colorado.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned C Gianpaul Gonzalez to Columbus (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of C Ryan Lavarnway from Columbus.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent RHP Jimmy Yacabonis outright to Tacoma (Triple-A West). Sent RHP Diego Castillo to Arizona Complex League (ACL) on a rehab assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Chris Mazza on the COVID-19 related IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Sent RHP Spencer Howard to Round Rock (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled LHP Sean Newcomb from Gwinnett (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Chris Martin on the 10-day IL.

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP R.J. Alaniz to Louisville (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Art Warren to Louisville on a rehab assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent CF Yonathan Daza to Albuquerque (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contract of LHP Andrew Vasquez from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Ryan Meisinger to Oklahoma City. Transferred LHP Scott Alexander from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Returned INF Lewin Diaz to Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Designated RHP Austin Pratt for assignment. Reinstated RHP Paul Campbell, LHP Trevor Rogers and INF Joe Panik from the 10-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed LHP Brett Anderson on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Alec Bettinger from Nashville (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK METS — Claimed LHP Brad Hand off waivers from Toronto. Designated RHP Geoff Hartlieb for assignment. Recalled RHP Yennsy Diaz from Syracuse (Triple-A East). Optioned OF Khalil Lee to Syracuse. Sent RHP Jake Reed and INF Jose Martinez to Syracuse on a rehab assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent RHP Vince Velasquez to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled LF Phillip Evans from Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Max Kranick to Indianapolis.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent RHP Dakota Hudson to Springfield (Double-A Central) on a rehab assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed 2B Wilmer Flores on the 10-day IL Recalled SS Maurico Dubon from Sacramento (Triple-A West).

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Blake Garrett and Ryan Mordecai on minor league contracts.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — AGreed to terms with 3B Brylie Ware on a contract extension.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Released LHP Kellen Croce.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Agreed to terms with OF Carlos Machado on a minor league contract.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MIAMI HEAT — Signed G Marcus Garrett to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated OL Justin Pugh from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DL Jordan Phillips on injured reserve. Waived LB Jamell Garcia-Williams with an injury settlement.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Claimed OL Colby Gassett off waivers from Cleveland. Signed RB Wayne Gallman. Released RB Qadree Ollison. Signed LS Josh Harris.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Re-signed OLB Pernell McPhee. Signed TE Eric Tomlinson.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed TE Kahale Warring to the practice squad. Signed LS Reid Ferguson.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed WR Aaron Parker to the practice squad. Claimed RB Royce Freeman off waivers from Denver. Waived RB Trenton Cannon. Signed QB James Morgan to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed CB Artie Burns and DB Marqui Christian.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed WR Mike Thomas. Placed DE Khalid Kareem on injured reserve.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DB Tim Harris, G David Moore, K Chris Naggar and T Jordan Steckler to the practice squad. Signed DE Joe Jackson.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed LS Jake McQuaide. Signed TE Ian Bunting to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed DT Shamar Stephen and OT Cameron Fleming.

DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed TE Darren Fells and S Dean Marlowe. Placed QB Tim Boyle and DE Da’Shawn Hand on injured reserve. Signed OLB Jessie Lemonier, QB Steven Montez, CB Parnell Motley, TEs Jared Pinkney and Shane Zylstra to the practice squad. Released OLB Rashod Berry, NT Miles Brown, TE Alize Mack and RB Dedrick Mills from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LS Steven Wirtel to the practice squad. Released DL Willington Previlon.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed LB Joe Thomas. Placed DB A.J. Moore Jr. on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Keke Coutee to the practice squad. Activated C Ryan Kelly, WR Zach Pascal and QB Carson Wentz from the reserve/CIVID-19 list. Placed QB San Ehlinger, WRs T.Y. Hilton and Dezmon Patmon on injured reserve. Waived TE Noah Togiai with an injury settlement.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed TE Matt Sokol and QB Kyle Lauletta to the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Re-signed TE Derek Carrier and DB Dallin Leavitt. Signed OL Jermaine Eluemunor. Signed DB Madre Harper to the practice squad. Placed LBs Nicholas Morrow, Javin White, DB Keisan Nixon and RB Jalen Richard on injured reserve. Waived LB Asmar Bilal with an injury settlement.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived OT Tyree St. Louis and DT Chris Okoye with injury settlements. Signed WR Austin Proehl.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed G Jared Hocker.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OT Kion Smith to the practice squad. Signed DB Tino Ellis and DE Jason Strowbridge to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed QB Sean Mannion and WR Triston Jackson to the practice squad. Signed P Jordan Berry. Released P Britton Colquitt. Signed LS Andrew DePaola and DE Everson Griffen.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed WR N’Keal Harry on injured reserve. Signed QB Garrett Gilbert, FB Ben Mason and LB Jahlani Tavai to the practice squad. Claimed RB/WR malcolm Perry off waivers from Miami.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed OL Matt Skura and TE Chris Myarick to the practice squad. Waived CB Montre Hartage, TE Cole Hikutini and WR Alex Bachman with injury settlements. Signed LS Casey Kreiter and WR C.J. Board.

NEW YORK JETS — Re-signed DE Jabari Zuniga to the practice squad. Signed TEs Ryan Griffin and Daniel Brown

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed DT Hassan Ridgeway. Placed T/G Jack Driscoll, TE Tyree Jackson and CB Josiah Scott on injured reserve. Signed TE Nick Eubanks, WR KeeSean Johnson and DT Marvin Wilson to the practice squad. Acquired DB Andre Chachere via waivers.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OG B.J. Finney, CB Arthur Maulet and OT Rashaad Coward.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released LB Mychal Kendricks from injured reserve with a settlemnt. Signed C Jake Brendel and DB Dontae Johnson.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed QB Jake Luton. Signed CB Mike Jackson to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated K Ryan Succop from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed G John Molchon on injured reserve. Signed RB Darwin Thompson, S Andrew Adams, OLB Ladarius Hamilton, WR Jaydon Mickens and DB Troy Warner to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DL Amani Bledsoe and QB Matt Berkley to the practice squad. Waived TE Luke Stocker. Placed RB Darrynton Evans, WR Marcus Johnson and OL Daniel Munyer on injured reserve. Activated LB Nick Dzubnar from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Waived OT Rick Leonard with an injury settlement. Signed OLB David Mayo.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Toronto FC F Noble Okello an undisclosed amount for failure to leave the field in a timely manner in a match on August 27 against CF Montreal.

USL Championship

USL CHAMPIONSHIP — Named Will Kuhns senior vice president of communications and public relations.

National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL — Fined Angel City FC for signing a player prior to the full execution of the player’s agreement and for ignoring a league directive regarding the announcement.

