Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Randy Dobnak on the 10-day IL, retroactive to September 8. Recalled LHP Andrew Albers from St. Paul (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Derek Law outright to St. Paul.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed RHP Jameson Taillon on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept.9. Selected the contract of RHP Sal Romano from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Designated OF Jonathan Davis for assignment.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated OF Yonathan Daza from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Antonio Santos to Albuquerque (Triple-A West).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated RHP Tony Gonsolin from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Andre Jackson fro Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Mitch White to Oklahoma City. Designated RHP Neftalí Féliz for assignment.

BASEBALL Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Place INF Ty Kelly on the inactive list and RHP Vin Mazzaro on the reserve/retired list.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Activated TE Parker Hesse from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived OT Greg Senat from injured reserve.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed OT Will Holden to the practice squad. Released WR Javon McKinley from the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Named Kyle Caskey as an offensive quality control coach. Elevated Carlos Polk to assistant special teams coordinator.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Named Nick Capo vice president of event operations, Brad Gee vice president of football communications, Kevin Higgins vice president of information technology and Jeremy Slavens vice president of Arrowhead events.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed LB Christian Elliss to the practice squad. Released C Ross Pierschbacher from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Promoted S Andrew Adams and WR Jaydon Mickens from the practice squad to the active roster for tonight’s game.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived OL Cole Bamwart after reinstating from reserve/COVID 19 list.

Canadian Football League

CFL — Announced OL Dejon Allen, DB Treston Decoud from Toronto, DL Woody Baron, OL Donald Hawkins and DB Najee Murray from Montreal, OL Juwann Bushell-Beatty and DB Randall Evans from Ontario, DLs Malik Carney and Julian Howsare, WR Steven Dunbar, DBs Will Likely and Jumal Rolle from Hamilton, WR/KR Janarion Grant, WR Lucky Whitehead and DBs Deatrick Nichols and Marcus Sayles from Winnipeg, DLs Anthony Johnson, Jarell Owens, Cassanova McKinzy and QB Jake Maier from Calgary, DLs Anthony Lanier and Jonathan Woodard and OL Andrew Lauderdale from Saskatchewan, QB Shea Patterson from British Columbia, WR Rodney Smith from Edmonton have been unveiled by their respective clubs negotiation lists.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

AUTSIN FC — Signed M Owen Wolff as first homegrown player in club history.

INTER MIAMI CF — Named Meghan Cameron as the director of player personnel and compliance.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed D Michael Boxall to a two-year contract, starting in 2022.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Transferred D Amro Tarek to El Gouna FC on a free transfer with a 20-percent future sell-on fee through September 15.

ORLANDO CITY — Loaned M David Loera to Phoenix (USL Championship) for the remainder of the 2021 season with the ability to terminate the loan agreement at any point throughout the loan.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Loan G Isaac Boehmer to Pacific FC through the end of the season.

COLLEGE

BARTON — Named Tim Foster interim head coach for the men’s and women’s cross country & track and field teams.

SIENA — Named Lynne Young general manager for athletics scholarships.

SYRACUSE — Named Kenzie Kent assistant coach for women’s lacrosse.

