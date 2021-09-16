On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Thursday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
September 16, 2021 3:01 pm
1 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed RHP Brooks Kriske off waivers from New York Yankees then optioned him to Norfolk (Triple-A East). Transferred RHP Jorge Lopez from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated RHP Alex Cobb from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Jake Petricka for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent RHP Chris Mazza and LHP Cody Reed to FCL Rays (Florida Complex League) on rehab assignments.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated RHP Chris Martin from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Luke Jackson on the paternity list.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the efforts today and what’s on the horizon by civilian and the military services in rolling out 5G infrastructure and devices to improve mission effectiveness

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled LHP Sammy Long from Sacramento (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Jay Jackson to Sacramento.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent INF Adrian Sanchez outright to Rochester (Triple-A East) after he cleared waivers.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed K Matt McCrane to the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Promoted RB Devonta Freeman from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed OT Foster Sarell to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Promoted OT Will Holden from the practice squad to the active roster. Re-signed OL Tommy Kraemer to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Re-signed CB Chris Wilcox to the practice squad. Released S Shawn Davis from the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Promoted C Matt Skura from the practice squad to the active roster.

NEW YORK JETS — Activated WR Jamison Crowder from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

        Read more: Sports News

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed D Chase Gasper to a four-year contract.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USACE’s mobile Blue Roof sign-up vehicles are at new locations