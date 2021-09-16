Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed RHP Brooks Kriske off waivers from New York Yankees then optioned him to Norfolk (Triple-A East). Transferred RHP Jorge Lopez from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated RHP Alex Cobb from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Jake Petricka for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent RHP Chris Mazza and LHP Cody Reed to FCL Rays (Florida Complex League) on rehab assignments.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated RHP Chris Martin from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Luke Jackson on the paternity list.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled LHP Sammy Long from Sacramento (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Jay Jackson to Sacramento.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent INF Adrian Sanchez outright to Rochester (Triple-A East) after he cleared waivers.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed K Matt McCrane to the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Promoted RB Devonta Freeman from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed OT Foster Sarell to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Promoted OT Will Holden from the practice squad to the active roster. Re-signed OL Tommy Kraemer to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Re-signed CB Chris Wilcox to the practice squad. Released S Shawn Davis from the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Promoted C Matt Skura from the practice squad to the active roster.

NEW YORK JETS — Activated WR Jamison Crowder from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed D Chase Gasper to a four-year contract.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.