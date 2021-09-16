Thursday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed RHP Brooks Kriske off waivers from New York Yankees then optioned him to Norfolk (Triple-A East). Transferred RHP Jorge Lopez from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated RHP Alex Cobb from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Jake Petricka for assignment.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent RHP Chris Mazza and LHP Cody Reed to FCL Rays (Florida Complex League) on rehab assignments.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent RF Kole Calhoun to ACL Diamonbacks (Arizona Complex League) on a rehab assignment.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated RHP Chris Martin from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Luke Jackson on the paternity list.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled LHP Sammy Long from Sacramento (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Jay Jackson to Sacramento.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent INF Adrian Sanchez outright to Rochester (Triple-A East) after he cleared waivers.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed K Matt McCrane to the practice squad.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Promoted RB Devonta Freeman from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed OT Foster Sarell to the practice squad.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed DE Demarcus Lawrence on injured reserve.
DETROIT LIONS — Promoted OT Will Holden from the practice squad to the active roster. Re-signed OL Tommy Kraemer to the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Re-signed CB Chris Wilcox to the practice squad. Released S Shawn Davis from the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Promoted C Matt Skura, WR C.J. Board and TE Chris Myarick from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed G Shane Lemieux on injured reserve.
NEW YORK JETS — Activated WR Jamison Crowder from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
|HOCKEY
|American Hockey League
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed D Dylan Blujus.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed D Chase Gasper to a four-year contract.
