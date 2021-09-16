Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed RHP Brooks Kriske off waivers from New York Yankees then optioned him to Norfolk (Triple-A East). Transferred RHP Jorge Lopez from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent 2B Christian Arroyo to Worcester (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated RHP Alex Cobb from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Jake Petricka for assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent RHP Justin Dunn to Tacoma (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent RHP Chris Mazza and LHP Cody Reed to FCL Rays (Florida Complex League) on rehab assignments.

TEXAS RANGERS — Sent LHP Hyeon-Jong Yang outright to Round Rock (Triple-A West).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent RF Kole Calhoun to ACL Diamonbacks (Arizona Complex League) on a rehab assignment.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated RHP Chris Martin from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Luke Jackson on the paternity list.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent 2B Michael Chavis to Indianapolis (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled LHP Sammy Long from Sacramento (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Jay Jackson to Sacramento.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent INF Adrian Sanchez outright to Rochester (Triple-A East) after he cleared waivers.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

UTAH JAZZ — Waived F Jarrell Brantley.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed K Matt McCrane to the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Promoted RB Devonta Freeman from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed OT Foster Sarell to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed DE Demarcus Lawrence on injured reserve.

DETROIT LIONS — Promoted OT Will Holden from the practice squad to the active roster. Re-signed OL Tommy Kraemer to the practice squad. Claimed DB Corey Ballentine off waivers from the N.Y. Jets.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released RB Duke Johnson from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Re-signed CB Chris Wilcox to the practice squad. Released S Shawn Davis from the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Promoted C Matt Skura, WR C.J. Board and TE Chris Myarick from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed G Shane Lemieux on injured reserve.

NEW YORK JETS — Activated WR Jamison Crowder from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated DB Brady Breeze from the reserve/COVID-19 list but he remains on injured reserve.

Canadian Football League

CFL — Fined DL A.C. Leonard one additional game due to verbal abuse and unacceptable behaviour towards doping control officers. Fined Saskatchewan S Mike Edem and undisclosed amount for a tourist hit on WR Nic Demski in a game against Winnipeg on Sept. 11. Fined Winnipeg RB Andrew Harris an undisclosed amount for grabbing DB Christian’ facemask in a reckless and unsafe manner in a game against Saskatchewan on Sept. 11. Fined Winnipeg OL Drew Desjarlais an undisclosed amount for instigating an altercation in a game against Saskatchewan on Sept. 11. Fined Calgary OL Justin Lawrence an undisclosed amount for a chop-block against DL Jake Ceresna in a game against Edmonton on Sept. 11. Fined Edmonton LB Nyles Morgan an undisclosed amount for kicking OL Bryce Bell in a game against Calgary on Sept. 11.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed F Casey Mittelstadt and D Henri Jokiharju to three-year contracts.

American Hockey League

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed D Dylan Blujus.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed D Chase Gasper to a four-year contract.

