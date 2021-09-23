Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Matt Foster from Charlotte (Triple-A East).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled RHP J.C. Mejia from Columbus (Triple-East).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated RHP Chris Bassitt from the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Sam Moll on the paternity list. Released C Aramis Garcia.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated LHP Darin Downs to the active list. Placed RHP Matt Dallas on the inactive list.

BASKETBALL NBA G LEAGUE

NBA G lEAGUE IGNITE — Signed G/F MarJon Beauchamp.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Rashad Smith to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed LB Josh Woods. Placed WR Tyrell Williams on injred reserve. Placed K Austin Seibert on the COVID-19 IL.

NEW YORK JETS — Re-signed S Sheldrick Redwine to the practice squad. Signed RB Nick Bawden to the practice squad. Placed DE Ronnie Blair on the practice squad injured reserve.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed D Xavier Bouchard to a contract.

SOCCER USL Championship

USL CHAMPIONSHIP — Announced Minneapolis City SC will be joining the USL League Two for the 2022 season.

COLLEGE

RHODE ISLAND — Named Grace Janes assistant men and women’s track and field coach.

