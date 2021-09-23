Thursday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Matt Foster from Charlotte (Triple-A East).
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled RHP J.C. Mejia from Columbus (Triple-East).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated RHP Chris Bassitt from the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Sam Moll on the paternity list. Released C Aramis Garcia.
|Minor League Baseball
|Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated LHP Darin Downs to the active list. Placed RHP Matt Dallas on the inactive list.
NBA G lEAGUE IGNITE — Signed G/F MarJon Beauchamp.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Rashad Smith to the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed LB Josh Woods. Placed WR Tyrell Williams on injred reserve. Placed K Austin Seibert on the COVID-19 IL.
NEW YORK JETS — Re-signed S Sheldrick Redwine to the practice squad. Signed RB Nick Bawden to the practice squad. Placed DE Ronnie Blair on the practice squad injured reserve.
|HOCKEY
|American Hockey League
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed D Xavier Bouchard to a contract.
USL CHAMPIONSHIP — Announced Minneapolis City SC will be joining the USL League Two for the 2022 season.
RHODE ISLAND — Named Grace Janes assistant men and women’s track and field coach.
