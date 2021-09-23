Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent RHP Manny Barreda outright to Norfolk (Triple-A East).

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated OF Jarren Duran and INF Jonathan Arauz from the COVID-19 IL. Designated RHPs Geoff Hartlieb and Yacksel Rios for assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Matt Foster from Charlotte (Triple-A East).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled RHP J.C. Mejia from Columbus (Triple-East).

DETROIT TIGERS — Named Ryan Garko vice president of player development.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated RHP Chris Bassitt from the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Sam Moll on the paternity list. Released C Aramis Garcia.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent SS Wander Franco to Durham (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed INF/OF Darin Ruf on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 20. Reinstated OF Alex Dickerson from the 10-day IL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of RHP Jhon Romero from Rochester (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Placed OF Yadiel Hernandez on the paternity list. Designated C Jakson Reetz for assignment.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated LHP Darin Downs to the active list. Placed RHP Matt Dallas on the inactive list.

BASKETBALL NBA G LEAGUE

NBA G lEAGUE IGNITE — Signed G/F MarJon Beauchamp.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DL Anthony Rush to the practice squad. Placed RB Caleb Huntley on the reserve/COVID-19 practice squad list.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Rashad Smith to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed LB Josh Woods. Placed WR Tyrell Williams on injred reserve. Placed K Austin Seibert on the COVID-19 IL.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed K Joey Slye from the practice squad to the active roster. Promoted QB Jeff Driskel and WR Chris Moore from the practice squad to the active roster.

NEW YORK JETS — Re-signed S Sheldrick Redwine to the practice squad. Signed RB Nick Bawden to the practice squad. Placed DE Ronnie Blair on the practice squad injured reserve.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed D Xavier Bouchard to a contract.

SOCCER USL Championship

USL CHAMPIONSHIP — Announced Minneapolis City SC will be joining the USL League Two for the 2022 season.

INDY ELEVEN — Signed F Kevin Partida for the remainder of the season. Returned G Eric Dick to Columbus Crew (MLS).

COLLEGE

RHODE ISLAND — Named Grace Janes assistant men and women’s track and field coach.

