Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended Toronto LHP Ryan Borucki three games and fined him an undisclosed amount for intentionally hitting Tampa Bay OF Kevin Kiermaier in the bottom of the eighth inning during Wednesday’s game.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent RHP Manny Barreda outright to Norfolk (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Mike Baumann to Norfolk.

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated OF Jarren Duran and INF Jonathan Arauz from the COVID-19 IL. Designated RHPs Geoff Hartlieb and Yacksel Rios for assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Matt Foster from Charlotte (Triple-A East). Reinstated OF Andrew Vaughn from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Jace Fry to Charlotte. Returned RHP Matt Foster to Charlotte.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled RHP J.C. Mejia from Columbus (Triple-East).

DETROIT TIGERS — Named Ryan Garko vice president of player development.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated RHP Ryne Stanek from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Josh James to Sugar Land (Triple-A West). Sent RHP Pedro Baez to Sugar Land on a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contract of RHP A.J. Ramos from Salt Lake (Triple-A West) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Recalled RHP James Hoyt from Salt Lake. Reinstated LHP Reid Detmers from the 10-day IL and optioned him to Salt Lake. Optioned LHP Sam Selman to Salt Lake. Transferred RHP Dylan Bundy and OF Justin Upton from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Agreed to terms with free agent RHP Jake Petricka on a minor league contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated RHP Chris Bassitt from the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Sam Moll on the paternity list. Released C Aramis Garcia.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent SS Wander Franco to Durham (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated INF Breyvic Valera from the COVID-19 list. Recalled RHP Thomas Hatch from Buffalo (Triple-A East). Optioned LHP Tayler Saucedo to Buffalo. Designated INF Jake Lamb for assignment.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Pablo Lopez to Jacksonville (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed INF/OF Darin Ruf on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 20. Reinstated OF Alex Dickerson from the 10-day IL. Agreed to terms with free agent 1B John Nogowski on a minor league contract. Sent RHP Johnny Cueto to Sacramento (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of RHP Jhon Romero from Rochester (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Placed OF Yadiel Hernandez on the paternity list. Designated C Jakson Reetz for assignment.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated LHP Darin Downs to the active list. Placed RHP Matt Dallas on the inactive list.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Waived G Jordan Ford.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Converted the contract of F Yves Pons to a two-way contract.

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS — Re-signed G Keljin Blevins to a two-way contract.

NBA G LEAGUE

NBA G lEAGUE IGNITE — Signed G/F MarJon Beauchamp.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DL Anthony Rush to the practice squad. Placed RB Caleb Huntley on the reserve/COVID-19 practice squad list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Promoted CB Rashaan Melvin and C Sam Tecklenburg from the practice squad to the active roster.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Rashad Smith to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated DE Randy Gregory from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed OLB Aaron Patrick. Waived RB Nate McCrary.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed LB Josh Woods. Placed WR Tyrell Williams on injred reserve. Placed K Austin Seibert on the COVID-19 IL.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed K Joey Slye from the practice squad to the active roster. Promoted QB Jeff Driskel and WR Chris Moore from the practice squad to the active roster.

NEW YORK JETS — Re-signed S Sheldrick Redwine to the practice squad. Signed RB Nick Bawden to the practice squad. Placed DE Ronnie Blair on the practice squad injured reserve.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed TE Jace Sternberger to the practice squad.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed D Xavier Bouchard to a contract.

SOCCER USL Championship

USL CHAMPIONSHIP — Announced Minneapolis City SC will be joining the USL League Two for the 2022 season.

INDY ELEVEN — Signed F Kevin Partida for the remainder of the season. Returned G Eric Dick to Columbus Crew (MLS).

COLLEGE

RHODE ISLAND — Named Grace Janes assistant men and women’s track and field coach.

RUTGERS — Named Tom Barrett director of external operations for men’s basketball.

