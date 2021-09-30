Thursday’s Transactions

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
September 30, 2021 3:00 pm
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled C Matt Thaiss from Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Janson Junk to Salt Lake.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled 1B Keston Hiura from Nashville (Triple-A East). Optioned LHP Hoby Milner to Nashville.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OL Zack Johnson to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Promoted S Trayvon Henderson from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed TE Thaddeus Moss on the practice squad injured reserve.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Bryan Mills to the practice squad. Placed CB Tim Harris on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Designated WR Malik Turner to return from injured reserve to practice.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed T Isaiah Wilson to the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed WR Phillip Dorsett II, TE Ryan Izzo and QB Jake Luton to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated WRs Antonio Brown and Travis Jonsen from the reserve/COVID-9 list. Returned WR Antonio Brown to the active roster. Returned WR Travis Jonsen to the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Loaned Cs Wyatt Johnson to Windsor (OHL) and Logan Stankoven to Kamloops (WHL). Returned C Francesco Arcuri to Kingston (OHL), D Jacob Holmes to Soo (OHL), G Remi Poirer to Gatineau (QMJHL) and Conner Roulette to Seattle (WHL). Released D Luka Profaca.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed G Jean-Francois Berube to a one-yar, two-way contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

SPORTING KC — Re-signed F Johnny Russell to a new contract with an option for 2024.

USL Championship

USL CHAMPIONSHIP — Announced South Carolina FC will join the W League.

