Thursday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled C Matt Thaiss from Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Janson Junk to Salt Lake.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled 1B Keston Hiura from Nashville (Triple-A East). Optioned LHP Hoby Milner to Nashville.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OL Zack Johnson to the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Promoted S Trayvon Henderson from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed TE Thaddeus Moss on the practice squad injured reserve.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Bryan Mills to the practice squad. Placed CB Tim Harris on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Designated WR Malik Turner to return from injured reserve to practice.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed T Isaiah Wilson to the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed WR Phillip Dorsett II, TE Ryan Izzo and QB Jake Luton to the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated WRs Antonio Brown and Travis Jonsen from the reserve/COVID-9 list. Returned WR Antonio Brown to the active roster. Returned WR Travis Jonsen to the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Loaned Cs Wyatt Johnson to Windsor (OHL) and Logan Stankoven to Kamloops (WHL). Returned C Francesco Arcuri to Kingston (OHL), D Jacob Holmes to Soo (OHL), G Remi Poirer to Gatineau (QMJHL) and Conner Roulette to Seattle (WHL). Released D Luka Profaca.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed G Jean-Francois Berube to a one-yar, two-way contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
SPORTING KC — Re-signed F Johnny Russell to a new contract with an option for 2024.
USL CHAMPIONSHIP — Announced South Carolina FC will join the W League.
