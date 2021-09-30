Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated RHP Kendall Graveman from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Peter Solomon to Sugar Land (Triple-A West) after last night’s game.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled C Matt Thaiss from Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Janson Junk to Salt Lake.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned LHP Ryan Sherriff to Durham (Triple-A East). Reinstated RHP Matt Wisler from the 10-day IL.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Riley O’Brien to Louisville (Triple-A East). Reinstated RHP Luis Castillo from the family medical emergency list.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled 1B Keston Hiura from Nashville (Triple-A East). Optioned LHP Hoby Milner to Nashville.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OL Zack Johnson to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Promoted S Trayvon Henderson from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed TE Thaddeus Moss on the practice squad injured reserve.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Bryan Mills to the practice squad. Placed CB Tim Harris on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Designated WR Malik Turner to return from injured reserve to practice.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived K Joey Slye.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated WR Tavon Austin from injured reserve. Promoted K Matthew Wright to the active roster from the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed T Isaiah Wilson to the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed WR Phillip Dorsett II, TE Ryan Izzo and QB Jake Luton to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated WRs Antonio Brown and Travis Jonsen from the reserve/COVID-9 list. Returned WR Antonio Brown to the active roster. Returned WR Travis Jonsen to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed P Johnny Townsend to the active roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Mitch Stewart head strength & conditioning coach, Ryan Wysocki assistant strength & conditioning coach, Mark Packwood rehabilitation coordinator, Brad Stone massage therapist, Dr. Callam Cowan nutrition and high performance consultant, Carl Bombardier head performance nutrition coach, Kyle Bochek skills coach, Charlie McTavish goaltender development coach, Vince Lodato director of mental wellbeing & performance and Kyle McDonald draft Consultant/ mental performance.

DALLAS STARS — Loaned Cs Wyatt Johnson to Windsor (OHL) and Logan Stankoven to Kamloops (WHL). Returned C Francesco Arcuri to Kingston (OHL), D Jacob Holmes to Soo (OHL), G Remi Poirer to Gatineau (QMJHL) and Conner Roulette to Seattle (WHL). Released D Luka Profaca.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed G Jean-Francois Berube to a one-yar, two-way contract.

MINNESOTA WILD — Assigned Gs Dereck Baribeau, Hunter Jones, Fs Will Bitten, Mitchell Chaffee, Joe Cramarossa, Damien Giroux, Ivan Lodina, Nick Swaney and Dominc Turgeon to Iowa (AHL). Released D Turner Ottenbreit, Doyle Somerby and Keaton Thompson.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned F Brennan Othmann to the Flint Firebirds of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

SPORTING KC — Re-signed F Johnny Russell to a new contract with an option for 2024.

USL Championship

USL CHAMPIONSHIP — Announced South Carolina FC will join the W League.

COLLEGE

ST. AUGUSTINE’S — Named Latasha Shipman-Ganus women’s basketball assistant head coach.

