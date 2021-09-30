Trending:
Sports News

Thursday's Transactions

The Associated Press
September 30, 2021
3 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated RHP Kendall Graveman from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Peter Solomon to Sugar Land (Triple-A West) after last night’s game.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled LHP Angel Zerpa from Omaha (Triple-A East). Placed LHP Daniel Lynch on the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled C Matt Thaiss from Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Janson Junk to Salt Lake.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed INF Luke Voit on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Albert Abreu from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Announced RHP Matt Andriese cleared waivers and elected free agency.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned LHP Ryan Sherriff to Durham (Triple-A East). Reinstated RHP Matt Wisler from the 10-day IL.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed C Austin Romine on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of C Erick Castillo from Iowa (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Riley O’Brien to Louisville (Triple-A East). Reinstated RHP Luis Castillo from the family medical emergency list.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled 1B Keston Hiura from Nashville (Triple-A East). Optioned LHP Hoby Milner to Nashville.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contract of RHP Tanner Anderson from Indianapolis (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned RHP Roansy Contreras to Indianapolis. Transferred LHP Dillon Peters from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed RHP Yu Darvish on the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Ryan Weathers to El Paso (Triple-A West). Recalled RHP Shaun Anderson from El Paso. Reinstated RHP Craig Stammen fro the 10-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated IF/OF Darin Ruf and RHP Johnny Cueto from the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Tony Watson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to September 29. Designated LHP Jose Quintana for assignment.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Named Leandro Barbosa, Jacob Rubin and Kris Weems player development coaches.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Waived F Haywood Highsmith.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OL Zack Johnson to the practice squad. Waived CB Luq Barcoo.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Promoted S Trayvon Henderson from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed TE Thaddeus Moss on the practice squad injured reserve.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Bryan Mills to the practice squad. Placed CB Tim Harris on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Designated WR Malik Turner to return from injured reserve to practice.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived K Joey Slye.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated WR Tavon Austin from injured reserve. Promoted K Matthew Wright to the active roster from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived DE Eric Banks.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed T Isaiah Wilson to the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed WR Phillip Dorsett II, TE Ryan Izzo and QB Jake Luton to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated WR Antonio Brown to the active roster. Activated WR Travis Jonsen from the reserve/COVID-9 list and sent him to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed P Johnny Townsend to the active roster.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Mitch Stewart head strength & conditioning coach, Ryan Wysocki assistant strength & conditioning coach, Kyle Bochek skills coach and Charlie McTavish goaltender development coach.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed G Jean-Francois Berube to a one-year, two-way contract.

DALLAS STARS — Loaned Cs Wyatt Johnson to Windsor (OHL) and Logan Stankoven to Kamloops (WHL). Returned C Francesco Arcuri to Kingston (OHL), D Jacob Holmes to Soo (OHL), G Remi Poirer to Gatineau (QMJHL) and Conner Roulette to Seattle (WHL). Released D Luka Profaca.

MINNESOTA WILD — Assigned Gs Dereck Baribeau, Hunter Jones, Fs Will Bitten, Mitchell Chaffee, Joe Cramarossa, Damien Giroux, Ivan Lodina, Nick Swaney and Dominc Turgeon to Iowa (AHL). Released D Turner Ottenbreit, Doyle Somerby and Keaton Thompson.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned F Brennan Othmann to the Flint Firebirds of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

SPORTING KC — Re-signed F Johnny Russell to a new contract with an option for 2024.

USL Championship

USL CHAMPIONSHIP — Announced South Carolina FC will join the W League.

COLLEGE

ST. AUGUSTINE’S — Named Latasha Shipman-Ganus women’s basketball assistant head coach.

