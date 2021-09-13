Titans cut Badgley, looking yet again for another kicker

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
September 13, 2021 4:53 pm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are moving onto yet another kicker, waiving Michael Badgley a day after he missed an extra point and a 46-yard field goal in their season-opening loss.

The Titans announced Monday that they also waived tight end Tommy Hudson and also released linebacker Jan Johnson from the practice squad. They signed safety Bradley McDougald and tight end MyCole Pruitt off the practice squad.

Tennessee signed Badgley to the practice squad only on Friday when Sam Ficken went on the injury report with a right groin issue. The Titans put Ficken on injured reserve Saturday and promoted Badgley. They also signed Randy Bullock to the practice squad.

Coach Mike Vrabel told reporters earlier Monday the Titans were looking at Badgley and would work out some other kickers.

“Take a look at some guys working out, Randy’s on the practice squad, find somebody that we think is going to make them and protect for him,” Vrabel said. “That’s the plan.”

This continues the Titans’ revolving door at kicker. They used two kickers last season after signing Stephen Gostkowski just before the start of the season and had a third on the practice squad in November. That was an improvement from 2019 when five kickers played in at least two games.

Tennessee used three different punters last season when three-time Pro Bowler Brett Kern went on injured reserve.

Tennessee also signed offensive lineman Christian DiLauro and linebacker Joe Jones to the practice squad.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

