Titans put Ficken on IR, Badgley replaces him at kicker

The Associated Press
September 11, 2021 6:38 pm
1 min read
      

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have yet another new kicker to open the season, placing Sam Ficken on injured reserve and signing Michael Badgley off the practice squad Saturday.

Ficken hurt his right groin and was added to the injury report Friday when limited at practice. The Titans signed Badgley to the practice squad the same day.

Now Ficken, picked up off waivers Aug. 1, is on injured reserve for at least three weeks. Badgley now will handle the kicking duties against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, and the Titans signed kicker Randy Bullock to the practice squad.

This is the fourth straight season the Titans will have a different kicker for the opener. Ryan Succop, now with Tampa Bay, was the kicker to open the 2018 season. He was placed on injured reserve days before the 2019 season opener, replaced by Cairo Santos as the Titans used five kickers that season.

Stephen Gostkowski was signed days before the 2020 opener, and now Badgley will be the kicker instead of Ficken.

The Titans also promoted tight end MyCole Pruitt and safety Bradley McDougald from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

