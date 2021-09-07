Trending:
Top recruit Shaedon Sharpe commits to Kentucky

The Associated Press
September 7, 2021 9:44 pm
LEXINGTON, Ken. (AP) — Five-star recruit Shaedon Sharpe has committed to Kentucky, giving coach John Calipari his highest-rated player in five years.

Sharpe announced his decision Tuesday on Twitter after also considering Arizona, Kansas, Oklahoma City and the G League.

A 6-foot-5 shooting guard, Sharpe is rated No. 4 in the 247 Sports composite for the class of 2022.

The Canadian-born senior will play at Dream City Christian in Glendale, Arizona, after averaging 22.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists in the Elite Youth Basketball League.

Sharpe will join fellow five-star player Skyy Clark at Kentucky in 2022 and is Calipari’s highest-rated recruit since Bam Adebayo in 2016.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

