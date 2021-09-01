Trending:
The Associated Press
September 1, 2021 12:58 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Brantley Hou 108 422 133 66 .315
Gurriel Hou 115 425 133 66 .313
Guerrero Jr. Tor 130 483 151 98 .313
Mullins Bal 128 493 150 75 .304
Ti.Anderson ChW 108 463 140 82 .302
Bogaerts Bos 124 459 137 77 .298
Judge NYY 118 439 130 70 .296
T.Hernández Tor 112 435 128 63 .294
N.Lopez KC 120 373 109 55 .292
France Sea 122 462 135 68 .292

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 42; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 39; S.Perez, Kansas City, 38; Olson, Oakland, 32; Devers, Boston, 32; Semien, Toronto, 32; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 31; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 31; Seager, Seattle, 31; Gallo, New York, 30.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 102; Devers, Boston, 97; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 96; S.Perez, Kansas City, 94; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 93; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 90; Alvarez, Houston, 89; T.Hernández, Toronto, 86; Seager, Seattle, 85; 3 tied at 84.

Pitching

G.Cole, New York, 13-6; Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; Ryu, Toronto, 12-8; Greinke, Houston, 11-5; Flexen, Seattle, 11-5; Cease, Chicago, 11-6; Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Lynn, Chicago, 10-4; McCullers Jr., Houston, 10-4; 2 tied at 10-5.

