AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Brantley Hou
|109
|426
|135
|66
|.317
|Gurriel Hou
|117
|432
|135
|66
|.313
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|131
|487
|152
|98
|.312
|Mullins Bal
|129
|497
|152
|75
|.306
|Ti.Anderson ChW
|108
|463
|140
|82
|.302
|Judge NYY
|119
|442
|132
|71
|.299
|Bogaerts Bos
|124
|459
|137
|77
|.298
|T.Hernández Tor
|113
|438
|129
|64
|.295
|France Sea
|124
|466
|137
|69
|.294
|N.Lopez KC
|121
|377
|110
|55
|.292
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 42; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 39; S.Perez, Kansas City, 38; Semien, Toronto, 33; Olson, Oakland, 32; Devers, Boston, 32; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 31; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 31; Seager, Seattle, 31; 2 tied at 30.
Runs Batted In
J.Abreu, Chicago, 102; Devers, Boston, 97; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 96; S.Perez, Kansas City, 94; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 93; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 90; Alvarez, Houston, 89; T.Hernández, Toronto, 87; Olson, Oakland, 87; Seager, Seattle, 85.
Pitching
G.Cole, New York, 14-6; Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; Ryu, Toronto, 12-8; Greinke, Houston, 11-5; Flexen, Seattle, 11-5; Rodón, Chicago, 11-5; Cease, Chicago, 11-6; Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Lynn, Chicago, 10-4; McCullers Jr., Houston, 10-4.
