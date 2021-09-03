Trending:
The Associated Press
September 3, 2021 12:16 am
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Brantley Hou 109 426 135 66 .317
Gurriel Hou 117 432 135 66 .313
Guerrero Jr. Tor 131 487 152 98 .312
Mullins Bal 129 497 152 75 .306
Ti.Anderson ChW 108 463 140 82 .302
Judge NYY 119 442 133 71 .301
Bogaerts Bos 124 459 137 77 .298
T.Hernández Tor 113 438 129 64 .295
France Sea 124 466 137 69 .294
D.Fletcher LAA 129 523 152 68 .291

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 42; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 39; S.Perez, Kansas City, 38; Semien, Toronto, 33; Olson, Oakland, 32; Devers, Boston, 32; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 31; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 31; Seager, Seattle, 31; 2 tied at 30.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 102; Devers, Boston, 97; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 96; S.Perez, Kansas City, 94; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 93; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 90; Alvarez, Houston, 89; T.Hernández, Toronto, 87; Olson, Oakland, 87; 2 tied at 85.

Pitching

G.Cole, New York, 14-6; Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; Ryu, Toronto, 12-8; Greinke, Houston, 11-5; Flexen, Seattle, 11-5; Rodón, Chicago, 11-5; Cease, Chicago, 11-6; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 11-7; Montas, Oakland, 11-9; Civale, Cleveland, 10-2.

