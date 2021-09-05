Trending:
The Associated Press
September 5, 2021 12:12 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Guerrero Jr. Tor 134 500 159 104 .318
Gurriel Hou 120 442 139 67 .314
Brantley Hou 112 438 137 67 .313
Mullins Bal 132 511 156 77 .305
Ti.Anderson ChW 108 463 140 82 .302
Bogaerts Bos 124 459 137 77 .298
Judge NYY 122 456 134 72 .294
Bichette Tor 132 532 156 103 .293
T.Hernández Tor 116 449 131 68 .292
France Sea 127 480 140 71 .292

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 43; S.Perez, Kansas City, 41; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 39; Semien, Toronto, 35; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 33; Devers, Boston, 33; Seager, Seattle, 33; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 32; Olson, Oakland, 32; Gallo, New York, 31.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 103; S.Perez, Kansas City, 102; Devers, Boston, 100; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 97; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 96; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 93; Seager, Seattle, 93; T.Hernández, Toronto, 92; Alvarez, Houston, 89; Olson, Oakland, 89.

Pitching

G.Cole, New York, 14-6; Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; Ryu, Toronto, 12-8; Ray, Toronto, 11-5; Greinke, Houston, 11-5; Flexen, Seattle, 11-5; Rodón, Chicago, 11-5; Cease, Chicago, 11-7; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 11-7; Montas, Oakland, 11-9.

