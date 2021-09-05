AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|134
|500
|159
|104
|.318
|Gurriel Hou
|120
|442
|139
|67
|.314
|Brantley Hou
|112
|438
|137
|67
|.313
|Mullins Bal
|132
|511
|156
|77
|.305
|Ti.Anderson ChW
|108
|463
|140
|82
|.302
|Bogaerts Bos
|124
|459
|137
|77
|.298
|Judge NYY
|122
|456
|134
|72
|.294
|Bichette Tor
|132
|532
|156
|103
|.293
|T.Hernández Tor
|116
|449
|131
|68
|.292
|France Sea
|127
|480
|140
|71
|.292
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 43; S.Perez, Kansas City, 41; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 39; Semien, Toronto, 35; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 33; Devers, Boston, 33; Seager, Seattle, 33; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 32; Olson, Oakland, 32; Gallo, New York, 31.
Runs Batted In
J.Abreu, Chicago, 103; S.Perez, Kansas City, 102; Devers, Boston, 100; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 97; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 96; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 93; Seager, Seattle, 93; T.Hernández, Toronto, 92; Alvarez, Houston, 89; Olson, Oakland, 89.
Pitching
G.Cole, New York, 14-6; Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; Ryu, Toronto, 12-8; Ray, Toronto, 11-5; Greinke, Houston, 11-5; Flexen, Seattle, 11-5; Rodón, Chicago, 11-5; Cease, Chicago, 11-7; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 11-7; Montas, Oakland, 11-9.
