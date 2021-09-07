On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
The Associated Press
September 7, 2021 12:02 am
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
N.Castellanos Cin 116 448 144 81 .321
T.Turner Was 124 498 159 86 .319
Winker Cin 109 420 129 77 .307
Riley Atl 135 488 149 75 .305
A.Frazier SD 131 496 150 72 .302
B.Harper Phi 116 409 123 82 .301
Reynolds Pit 135 485 145 77 .299
Soto Was 126 420 125 90 .298
Segura Phi 109 424 125 65 .295
F.Freeman Atl 135 507 148 101 .292

Home Runs

Tatis Jr., San Diego, 37; Duvall, Atlanta, 31; Muncy, Los Angeles, 30; Alonso, New York, 30; Riley, Atlanta, 29; Arenado, St. Louis, 29; Votto, Cincinnati, 28; B.Harper, Philadelphia, 28; Báez, New York, 28; F.Freeman, Atlanta, 28.

Runs Batted In

Duvall, Atlanta, 94; J.Aguilar, Miami, 93; M.Machado, San Diego, 89; Albies, Atlanta, 89; Arenado, St. Louis, 88; Riley, Atlanta, 87; Votto, Cincinnati, 85; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 85; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 82; 2 tied at 81.

Pitching

J.Urías, Los Angeles, 16-3; Hendricks, Chicago, 14-6; Wainwright, St. Louis, 14-7; Buehler, Los Angeles, 13-3; Scherzer, Los Angeles, 13-4; Gausman, San Francisco, 13-5; Morton, Atlanta, 13-5; Suter, Milwaukee, 12-5; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 12-9; 2 tied at 11-5.

