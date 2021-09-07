NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|N.Castellanos Cin
|116
|448
|144
|81
|.321
|T.Turner Was
|124
|498
|159
|86
|.319
|Winker Cin
|109
|420
|129
|77
|.307
|Riley Atl
|135
|488
|149
|75
|.305
|A.Frazier SD
|131
|496
|150
|72
|.302
|B.Harper Phi
|116
|409
|123
|82
|.301
|Reynolds Pit
|135
|485
|145
|77
|.299
|Soto Was
|126
|420
|125
|90
|.298
|Segura Phi
|109
|424
|125
|65
|.295
|F.Freeman Atl
|135
|507
|148
|101
|.292
Home Runs
Tatis Jr., San Diego, 37; Duvall, Atlanta, 31; Muncy, Los Angeles, 30; Alonso, New York, 30; Riley, Atlanta, 29; Arenado, St. Louis, 29; Votto, Cincinnati, 28; B.Harper, Philadelphia, 28; Báez, New York, 28; F.Freeman, Atlanta, 28.
Runs Batted In
Duvall, Atlanta, 94; J.Aguilar, Miami, 93; M.Machado, San Diego, 89; Albies, Atlanta, 89; Arenado, St. Louis, 88; Riley, Atlanta, 87; Votto, Cincinnati, 85; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 85; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 82; 2 tied at 81.
Pitching
J.Urías, Los Angeles, 16-3; Hendricks, Chicago, 14-6; Wainwright, St. Louis, 14-7; Buehler, Los Angeles, 13-3; Scherzer, Los Angeles, 13-4; Gausman, San Francisco, 13-5; Morton, Atlanta, 13-5; Suter, Milwaukee, 12-5; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 12-9; 2 tied at 11-5.
