The Associated Press
September 7, 2021 12:02 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Guerrero Jr. Tor 135 505 162 105 .321
Gurriel Hou 121 446 141 70 .316
Brantley Hou 112 438 137 67 .313
Mullins Bal 133 515 158 78 .307
Ti.Anderson ChW 108 463 140 82 .302
Bogaerts Bos 124 459 137 77 .298
T.Hernández Tor 117 452 132 70 .292
France Sea 128 483 141 71 .292
Judge NYY 123 460 134 72 .291
Bichette Tor 133 537 156 103 .291

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 43; S.Perez, Kansas City, 41; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 40; Semien, Toronto, 37; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 33; Devers, Boston, 33; Seager, Seattle, 33; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 32; Olson, Oakland, 32; Gallo, New York, 31.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 103; S.Perez, Kansas City, 103; Devers, Boston, 101; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 98; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 97; T.Hernández, Toronto, 93; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 93; Seager, Seattle, 93; Alvarez, Houston, 90; 2 tied at 89.

Pitching

G.Cole, New York, 14-6; Ryu, Toronto, 13-8; Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; McCullers Jr., Houston, 11-4; Ray, Toronto, 11-5; Greinke, Houston, 11-5; Flexen, Seattle, 11-5; Rodón, Chicago, 11-5; Cease, Chicago, 11-7; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 11-7.

