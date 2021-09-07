AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|135
|505
|162
|105
|.321
|Gurriel Hou
|121
|446
|141
|70
|.316
|Brantley Hou
|112
|438
|137
|67
|.313
|Mullins Bal
|133
|515
|158
|78
|.307
|Ti.Anderson ChW
|108
|463
|140
|82
|.302
|Bogaerts Bos
|124
|459
|137
|77
|.298
|T.Hernández Tor
|117
|452
|132
|70
|.292
|France Sea
|128
|483
|141
|71
|.292
|Judge NYY
|123
|460
|134
|72
|.291
|Bichette Tor
|133
|537
|156
|103
|.291
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 43; S.Perez, Kansas City, 41; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 40; Semien, Toronto, 37; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 33; Devers, Boston, 33; Seager, Seattle, 33; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 32; Olson, Oakland, 32; Gallo, New York, 31.
Runs Batted In
J.Abreu, Chicago, 103; S.Perez, Kansas City, 103; Devers, Boston, 101; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 98; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 97; T.Hernández, Toronto, 93; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 93; Seager, Seattle, 93; Alvarez, Houston, 90; 2 tied at 89.
Pitching
G.Cole, New York, 14-6; Ryu, Toronto, 13-8; Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; McCullers Jr., Houston, 11-4; Ray, Toronto, 11-5; Greinke, Houston, 11-5; Flexen, Seattle, 11-5; Rodón, Chicago, 11-5; Cease, Chicago, 11-7; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 11-7.
