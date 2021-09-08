On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
The Associated Press
September 8, 2021 12:40 am
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
T.Turner Was 125 503 161 87 .320
N.Castellanos Cin 117 453 145 82 .320
Winker Cin 109 420 129 77 .307
Riley Atl 136 491 149 75 .303
A.Frazier SD 131 496 150 72 .302
B.Harper Phi 117 412 124 82 .301
Soto Was 127 422 127 91 .301
Reynolds Pit 136 489 146 78 .299
Segura Phi 110 428 126 65 .294
Crawford SF 116 405 119 60 .294

Home Runs

Tatis Jr., San Diego, 37; Duvall, Atlanta, 32; Alonso, New York, 32; Muncy, Los Angeles, 30; Riley, Atlanta, 29; Arenado, St. Louis, 29; Votto, Cincinnati, 28; B.Harper, Philadelphia, 28; Báez, New York, 28; F.Freeman, Atlanta, 28.

Runs Batted In

Duvall, Atlanta, 97; J.Aguilar, Miami, 93; Albies, Atlanta, 93; Arenado, St. Louis, 90; M.Machado, San Diego, 89; Riley, Atlanta, 87; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 85; Votto, Cincinnati, 85; Alonso, New York, 84; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 82.

Pitching

J.Urías, Los Angeles, 16-3; Hendricks, Chicago, 14-6; Wainwright, St. Louis, 14-7; Buehler, Los Angeles, 13-3; Scherzer, Los Angeles, 13-4; Gausman, San Francisco, 13-5; Morton, Atlanta, 13-5; Miley, Cincinnati, 12-5; Suter, Milwaukee, 12-5; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 12-9.

