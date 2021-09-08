NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|T.Turner Was
|125
|503
|161
|87
|.320
|N.Castellanos Cin
|117
|453
|145
|82
|.320
|Winker Cin
|109
|420
|129
|77
|.307
|Riley Atl
|136
|491
|149
|75
|.303
|A.Frazier SD
|131
|496
|150
|72
|.302
|B.Harper Phi
|117
|412
|124
|82
|.301
|Soto Was
|127
|422
|127
|91
|.301
|Reynolds Pit
|136
|489
|146
|78
|.299
|Segura Phi
|110
|428
|126
|65
|.294
|Crawford SF
|116
|405
|119
|60
|.294
Home Runs
Tatis Jr., San Diego, 37; Duvall, Atlanta, 32; Alonso, New York, 32; Muncy, Los Angeles, 30; Riley, Atlanta, 29; Arenado, St. Louis, 29; Votto, Cincinnati, 28; B.Harper, Philadelphia, 28; Báez, New York, 28; F.Freeman, Atlanta, 28.
Runs Batted In
Duvall, Atlanta, 97; J.Aguilar, Miami, 93; Albies, Atlanta, 93; Arenado, St. Louis, 90; M.Machado, San Diego, 89; Riley, Atlanta, 87; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 85; Votto, Cincinnati, 85; Alonso, New York, 84; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 82.
Pitching
J.Urías, Los Angeles, 16-3; Hendricks, Chicago, 14-6; Wainwright, St. Louis, 14-7; Buehler, Los Angeles, 13-3; Scherzer, Los Angeles, 13-4; Gausman, San Francisco, 13-5; Morton, Atlanta, 13-5; Miley, Cincinnati, 12-5; Suter, Milwaukee, 12-5; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 12-9.
