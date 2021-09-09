On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
T.Turner Was 127 511 164 88 .321
N.Castellanos Cin 118 457 145 82 .317
Winker Cin 109 420 129 77 .307
A.Frazier SD 133 501 152 72 .303
B.Harper Phi 118 413 125 83 .303
Soto Was 128 427 129 92 .302
Riley Atl 137 495 149 75 .301
Reynolds Pit 137 493 147 78 .298
Segura Phi 111 432 127 65 .294
Crawford SF 117 409 120 61 .293

Home Runs

Tatis Jr., San Diego, 37; Duvall, Atlanta, 33; Alonso, New York, 32; Muncy, Los Angeles, 31; Votto, Cincinnati, 29; B.Harper, Philadelphia, 29; Riley, Atlanta, 29; Arenado, St. Louis, 29; Báez, New York, 28; F.Freeman, Atlanta, 28.

Runs Batted In

Duvall, Atlanta, 98; J.Aguilar, Miami, 93; Albies, Atlanta, 93; Arenado, St. Louis, 91; M.Machado, San Diego, 89; Riley, Atlanta, 87; Votto, Cincinnati, 86; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 86; Alonso, New York, 84; 2 tied at 82.

Pitching

J.Urías, Los Angeles, 16-3; Wainwright, St. Louis, 15-7; Hendricks, Chicago, 14-6; Buehler, Los Angeles, 13-3; Scherzer, Los Angeles, 13-4; Gausman, San Francisco, 13-5; Morton, Atlanta, 13-5; Miley, Cincinnati, 12-5; Suter, Milwaukee, 12-5; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 12-9.

Sports News

