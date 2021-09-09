On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Guerrero Jr. Tor 137 512 164 106 .320
Brantley Hou 114 448 141 68 .315
Gurriel Hou 123 455 142 71 .312
Mullins Bal 135 522 159 82 .305
Ti.Anderson ChW 108 463 140 82 .302
Bogaerts Bos 124 459 137 77 .298
N.Lopez KC 128 406 119 60 .293
T.Hernández Tor 119 459 134 71 .292
France Sea 130 492 143 72 .291
Tucker Hou 117 427 124 70 .290

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 43; S.Perez, Kansas City, 42; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 41; Semien, Toronto, 38; Seager, Seattle, 34; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 33; Devers, Boston, 33; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 32; Olson, Oakland, 32; Gallo, New York, 31.

Runs Batted In

S.Perez, Kansas City, 104; J.Abreu, Chicago, 103; Devers, Boston, 101; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 99; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 97; T.Hernández, Toronto, 94; Seager, Seattle, 94; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 93; Olson, Oakland, 91; 2 tied at 90.

Pitching

G.Cole, New York, 14-7; Ryu, Toronto, 13-8; Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; Montas, Oakland, 12-9; McCullers Jr., Houston, 11-4; Ray, Toronto, 11-5; Greinke, Houston, 11-5; Flexen, Seattle, 11-5; Rodón, Chicago, 11-5; 2 tied at 11-7.

