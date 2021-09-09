AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|137
|512
|164
|106
|.320
|Brantley Hou
|114
|448
|141
|68
|.315
|Gurriel Hou
|123
|455
|142
|71
|.312
|Mullins Bal
|135
|522
|159
|82
|.305
|Ti.Anderson ChW
|108
|463
|140
|82
|.302
|Bogaerts Bos
|124
|459
|137
|77
|.298
|N.Lopez KC
|128
|406
|119
|60
|.293
|T.Hernández Tor
|119
|459
|134
|71
|.292
|France Sea
|130
|492
|143
|72
|.291
|Tucker Hou
|117
|427
|124
|70
|.290
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 43; S.Perez, Kansas City, 42; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 41; Semien, Toronto, 38; Seager, Seattle, 34; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 33; Devers, Boston, 33; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 32; Olson, Oakland, 32; Gallo, New York, 31.
Runs Batted In
S.Perez, Kansas City, 104; J.Abreu, Chicago, 103; Devers, Boston, 101; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 99; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 97; T.Hernández, Toronto, 94; Seager, Seattle, 94; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 93; Olson, Oakland, 91; 2 tied at 90.
Pitching
G.Cole, New York, 14-7; Ryu, Toronto, 13-8; Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; Montas, Oakland, 12-9; McCullers Jr., Houston, 11-4; Ray, Toronto, 11-5; Greinke, Houston, 11-5; Flexen, Seattle, 11-5; Rodón, Chicago, 11-5; 2 tied at 11-7.
