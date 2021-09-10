Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

The Associated Press
September 10, 2021 5:40 pm
< a min read
      

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
T.Turner Was 127 511 164 88 .321
N.Castellanos Cin 118 457 145 82 .317
Winker Cin 109 420 129 77 .307
Soto Was 129 430 131 94 .305
B.Harper Phi 119 417 127 84 .305
A.Frazier SD 133 501 152 72 .303
Riley Atl 138 499 150 75 .301
Reynolds Pit 137 493 147 78 .298
Crawford SF 118 413 122 62 .295
Segura Phi 112 436 128 66 .294

Home Runs

Tatis Jr., San Diego, 37; Duvall, Atlanta, 34; Alonso, New York, 32; Muncy, Los Angeles, 31; B.Harper, Philadelphia, 30; Votto, Cincinnati, 29; Báez, New York, 29; Riley, Atlanta, 29; F.Freeman, Atlanta, 29; Arenado, St. Louis, 29.

Runs Batted In

Duvall, Atlanta, 99; J.Aguilar, Miami, 93; Albies, Atlanta, 93; Arenado, St. Louis, 91; M.Machado, San Diego, 89; Riley, Atlanta, 88; Votto, Cincinnati, 86; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 86; Alonso, New York, 84; 2 tied at 82.

Pitching

J.Urías, Los Angeles, 16-3; Wainwright, St. Louis, 15-7; Hendricks, Chicago, 14-6; Buehler, Los Angeles, 13-3; Scherzer, Los Angeles, 13-4; Gausman, San Francisco, 13-5; Morton, Atlanta, 13-5; Miley, Cincinnati, 12-5; Suter, Milwaukee, 12-5; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 12-9.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn about the progress that the Pentagon is making in finding real value out of 5G and its future across DoD.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|8 IT²EC 2021 (POSTPONED to April 2022)
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors salute flags planted on Ross Field during a September 11th remembrance event at Naval Station Great Lakes