NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|T.Turner Was
|127
|511
|164
|88
|.321
|N.Castellanos Cin
|118
|457
|145
|82
|.317
|Winker Cin
|109
|420
|129
|77
|.307
|Soto Was
|129
|430
|131
|94
|.305
|B.Harper Phi
|119
|417
|127
|84
|.305
|A.Frazier SD
|133
|501
|152
|72
|.303
|Riley Atl
|138
|499
|150
|75
|.301
|Reynolds Pit
|137
|493
|147
|78
|.298
|Crawford SF
|118
|413
|122
|62
|.295
|Segura Phi
|112
|436
|128
|66
|.294
Home Runs
Tatis Jr., San Diego, 37; Duvall, Atlanta, 34; Alonso, New York, 32; Muncy, Los Angeles, 31; B.Harper, Philadelphia, 30; Votto, Cincinnati, 29; Báez, New York, 29; Riley, Atlanta, 29; F.Freeman, Atlanta, 29; Arenado, St. Louis, 29.
Runs Batted In
Duvall, Atlanta, 99; J.Aguilar, Miami, 93; Albies, Atlanta, 93; Arenado, St. Louis, 91; M.Machado, San Diego, 89; Riley, Atlanta, 88; Votto, Cincinnati, 86; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 86; Alonso, New York, 84; 2 tied at 82.
Pitching
J.Urías, Los Angeles, 16-3; Wainwright, St. Louis, 15-7; Hendricks, Chicago, 14-6; Buehler, Los Angeles, 13-3; Scherzer, Los Angeles, 13-4; Gausman, San Francisco, 13-5; Morton, Atlanta, 13-5; Miley, Cincinnati, 12-5; Suter, Milwaukee, 12-5; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 12-9.
